Royse City, Quinlan Ford and Cumby advanced to the area round of the University Interscholastic League softball playoffs with bi-district victories this weekend.
Royse City pounded four doubles and two home runs to club Sachse 18-8 in a bi-district game at Royse City on Saturday. The game was moved back from Friday due to inclement weather.
The 26-5 Lady Bulldogs, who are in their first season in Class 6A, advanced to the area round to play No. 1 state-ranked Mansfield Lake Ridge, which is 34-0 after whipping Bryan 13-2 in the bi-district round.
Quinlan Ford swept Community 7-3 and 9-5 to take its Class 4A bi-district series. The Lady Panthers advanced to the area round to play Van, which whipped Liberty-Eylau 12-1 and 24-1.
Cumby upped its season record to 16-2 with a 4-0 win over Honey Grove and advanced to the Class 2A area round to play Riesel, which won its bi-district playoff game 10-0 over Frost.
Freshman Bri Duffey slugged a double and a grand-slam home run to lead Royse City with five runs batted in against Sachse. Haley Gardella also slugged a two-run homer. Jenna Joyce drove in three runs with a pair of doubles. Ryley Lance also ripped a double.
“We’ve been good offensively for most of the season,” said Royse City coach Lee Kuyrkendall. “Obviously, the further we go along you’re going to continue to see upper level pitching.”
Nevaeh Watkins led Sachse, opening the game with a solo home run and then blasting a grand slam in the fifth inning.
“She’s a Missouri commit,” said Kuyrkendall. “It’s not like she (pitcher Abby Mangrum) was facing a weak hitter.”
Mangrum, the winning pitcher, struck out seven.
Royse City blew the game open by scoring 12 runs in the second inning, extending its lead to 16-1.
Lillian Barraza slugged two home runs, a triple and a double during Ford’s 7-3 win over Community, driving in five runs.
Preslielyn Barraza also collected three hits in that game and Summer Long had two hits.
Lillian Barraza pounded three hits and drove in three runs to lead Ford in its 9-5 win over Community. Makayla Mossman also collected two hits and Alexis Earls and Preslielyn Barraza both scored two runs.
Class 6A bi-district softball
Sachse 100 07 — 8 8 3
Royse City 4(12)2 0x —18 11 3
WP: Abby Mangrum, 8 hits, 8 runs, 7 Ks.
Leading hitters
S: Nevaeh Watkins 2 HRs.
RC: Jenna Joyce 2-3, 2 2Bs, 3 RBIs; Bri Duffey 2-2, 2B, HR, 5 RBIs; Ryley Lance 2-3, 2B; Haley Gardella 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs.
Records: RC 26-5, S 17-5-2.
Next game: Royse City vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge.
Playoffs
Class 6A
Bi-district
Royse City 18, Sachse 8
Area
Royse City vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
Class 4A
Bi-district
Quinlan Ford 7, Community 3
Quinlan Ford 9, Community 5
Area
Quinlan Ford vs. Van
Bi-district
Mabank 14, Caddo Mills 2
Class 2A
Bi-district
Trenton 13, Wolfe City 1
Trenton 16, Wolfe City 1
Bi-district
Tom Bean 11, Celeste 0
Bi-district
Cumby 4, Honey Grove 0
Area
Cumby vs. Riesel
