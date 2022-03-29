Royse City scored 15 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from the Greenville Lions for a 22-7 District 13-5A baseball victory on Friday night at John Mason Field.
Greenville hung tough with the Bulldogs in the first three innings, trailing 3-2 after one inning and 7-4 after two innings. But the Bulldogs pushed the lead to 14-7 after four innings and then 22-7 in the fifth to bring an early ending to the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Gabe Forer and Hayden Hays slugged home runs to lead the Bulldogs, who beat Greenville earlier in the week in Royse City. Forer slugged a grand-slam home run to go with a triple. Hays hit a solo shot and later drove in another run with a single.
Bradley Mitchell and Bradley Haydicky drove in runs for Royse City with doubles.
Jett Fifield drove in two runs for Greenville wih a bases-loaded single.
Joe Galay started on the mound for the Lions and was relieved by Jacson Cathey.
Hayden Tanksley started on the mound for Royse City.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Crandall twice this week in district play including a game at Crandall on Tuesday and at home on Friday.
The Lions are to play at home on Tuesday in district play against Mesquite Poteet and then at Poteet on Friday.
