Royse City’s 27-7-2 area championship softball team claimed two of the top honors on the All-District 10-6A softball team.
Royse City senior Jenna Joyce was named the offensive player of the year and Royse City freshman Bri Duffy was selected as the newcomer of the year.
Joyce batted .588 for the season with six home runs, 20 doubles and 49 runs batted in. She has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Duffey batted .443 for the season with 10 homers, 12 doubles and 46 runs batted in.
Royse City, which finished second in the 10-6A standings and also won a bi-district title, claimed three first-team all-district spots on the infield with pitcher Abby Mangrum, Emma Moore and Ryley Lance.
Royse City outfielders Aubrey Watkins and Lacey Hicks made the first team.
Second-team selections for the Lady Bulldogs included infielder Haley Gardner and outfielder Jada Bryant.
Rockwall’s district champions claimed three of the top honors as pitcher Ainsley Pemberton was selected as the league’s most valuable player, while the defensive player of the year honor went to Laci Larsen and Rockwall’s Leah Campbell earned the coach of the year award.
All-District 10-6A Softball Team
Most valuable player — Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall
Offensive player of the year — Jenna Joyce, Royse City
Defensive player of the year — Laci Larsen, Rockwall
Pitcher of the year — Sara Eckert, Tyler Legacy
Catcher of the year — Mallory Kniffen, Tyler Legacy
Newcomer of the year — Bri Duffey, Royse City
Coach of the year — Leah Campbell, Rockwall
FIRST TEAM
IF — Rylie Swindall Rockwall
IF — Abby Mangrum Royse City
IF — Emma Moore Royse City
IF — Ryley Lance Royse City
IF — Reese Neely Tyler Legacy
IF — Sophia Garcia Mesquite Horn
IF — Emmy Apodaca Rockwall-Heath
IF — Audrea Wilson North Forney
IF — Emily Black North Forney
IF — Rylee Villareal Mesquite
OF — Ava Wallace Rockwall
OF — Rachel Lawyer Rockwall
OF — Zoe Quinn Rockwall
OF — Aubrey Watkins Royse City
OF — Lacey Hicks Royse City
OF — Jasmine Uribe Mesquite Horn
OF — Taylor Scott Rockwall-Heath
OF — Abby Rainwater Mesquite
UT — Taylor Minor Rockwall
SECOND TEAM
IF — Bailey Belyeu Tyler Legacy
IF — Presley Brott Rockwall
IF — Abrianna Kennedy Rockwall
IF — Haley Gardner Royse City
IF — Hailey Martinez Mesquite Horn
IF — Miranda Salinas Mesquite Horn
IF — Savannah Crocker Rockwall-Heath
IF — Hailey Hughes North Forney
IF — Madison Reinhart Mesquite
IF — Alyssa Sornia Mesquite
OF — Madelyn Carrillo Tyler Legacy
OF — Jada Bryant Royse City
OF — Nyla Stogner Mesquite
OF — Alyssa Becerra Mesquite Horn
OF — Kelsey Fox Rockwall-Heath
OF — Isabella Casarez Mesquite
UT — Victoria Wade Mesquite
