  Royse City’s 27-7-2 area championship softball team claimed two of the top honors on the All-District 10-6A softball team.

  Royse City senior Jenna Joyce was named the offensive player of the year and Royse City freshman Bri Duffy was selected as the newcomer of the year.

  Joyce batted .588 for the season with six home runs, 20 doubles and 49 runs batted in. She has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Texas A&M-Commerce.

  Duffey batted .443 for the season with 10 homers, 12 doubles and 46 runs batted in.

  Royse City, which finished second in the 10-6A standings and also won a bi-district title, claimed three first-team all-district spots on the infield with pitcher Abby Mangrum, Emma Moore and Ryley Lance.

  Royse City outfielders Aubrey Watkins and Lacey Hicks made the first team.

  Second-team selections for the Lady Bulldogs included infielder Haley Gardner and outfielder Jada Bryant.

  Rockwall’s district champions claimed three of the top honors as pitcher Ainsley Pemberton was selected as the league’s most valuable player, while the defensive player of the year honor went to Laci Larsen and Rockwall’s Leah Campbell earned the coach of the year award.

 

           All-District 10-6A Softball Team

  Most valuable player — Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall

  Offensive player of the year — Jenna Joyce, Royse City

  Defensive player of the year — Laci Larsen, Rockwall

  Pitcher of the year — Sara Eckert, Tyler Legacy

  Catcher of the year — Mallory Kniffen, Tyler Legacy

  Newcomer of the year — Bri Duffey, Royse City

  Coach of the year — Leah Campbell, Rockwall

 

                   FIRST TEAM

IF — Rylie Swindall                   Rockwall

IF — Abby Mangrum                 Royse City

IF — Emma Moore                    Royse City

IF — Ryley Lance                      Royse City

IF — Reese Neely                     Tyler Legacy

IF — Sophia Garcia                   Mesquite Horn

IF — Emmy Apodaca                 Rockwall-Heath

IF — Audrea Wilson                   North Forney

IF — Emily Black                       North Forney

IF — Rylee Villareal                   Mesquite

OF — Ava Wallace                     Rockwall

OF — Rachel Lawyer                  Rockwall

OF — Zoe Quinn                        Rockwall

OF — Aubrey Watkins                Royse City

OF — Lacey Hicks                      Royse City

OF — Jasmine Uribe                   Mesquite Horn

OF — Taylor Scott                      Rockwall-Heath

OF — Abby Rainwater                 Mesquite

UT — Taylor Minor                      Rockwall

 

          SECOND TEAM

IF — Bailey Belyeu                   Tyler Legacy

IF — Presley Brott                    Rockwall

IF — Abrianna Kennedy            Rockwall

IF — Haley Gardner                  Royse City

IF — Hailey Martinez                Mesquite Horn

IF — Miranda Salinas                Mesquite Horn

IF — Savannah Crocker             Rockwall-Heath

IF — Hailey Hughes                  North Forney

IF — Madison Reinhart             Mesquite

IF — Alyssa Sornia                   Mesquite

OF — Madelyn Carrillo             Tyler Legacy

OF — Jada Bryant                    Royse City

OF — Nyla Stogner                   Mesquite

OF — Alyssa Becerra                Mesquite Horn

OF — Kelsey Fox                       Rockwall-Heath

OF — Isabella Casarez              Mesquite

UT — Victoria Wade                  Mesquite

