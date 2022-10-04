ROYSE CITY - The Royse City Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0) began their journey into District 10-6A with a 28-14 homecoming victory over the North Forney Falcons (3-3, 0-2).
Royse City leaned on the rushing attack and did not have to rely so much on the passing attack to capture the Bulldogs’ first Class 6A district football victory in school history. They have moved up from Class 5A.
A large, enthusiastic homecoming crowd enjoyed the cooler fall weather as the Bulldog fans watch a determined Royse City team rush and pass for over 450 total yards to set up a battle for first place next week against the highly-ranked Rockwall Yellowjackets. Their historic rivalry dates back nearly 100 years.
Bulldog senior tailback Sam Mitchum injected 206 yards rushing on 25 carries and three touchdowns to lead Royse City, scoring on runs of 5, 3 and 83 yards.
Mitchum was not alone in the rushing department as quarterback Kenneth Spring also rushed for 145 yards on 21 carries. Spring also added 85 yards passing to his stat sheet as well as a 77-yard TD pass to highly-recruited wideout Jonah Roberson.
It was also a huge night for Roberson as he was crowned homecoming king prior to kickoff and Emma Moore was crowned homecoming queen in the 2022 pre-game ceremonies.
North Forney scored its two touchdowns off a 26-yard pass to Tylan Crochett and a 3-yard run by Damorea Jones, both in the second period of play.
Royse City ended any hopes of a North Forney comeback deep into the final period when safety Eric Spring intercepted a Falcon pass at the goal line.
