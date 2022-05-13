The 27-7-1 Royse City Lady Bulldogs climbed a second step up the Class 5A softball playoff ladder by sweeping Huntsville in two games at the area round.
Royse City won 6-4 and 2-0 to advance to the regional quarterfinals against Red Oak, which outlasted Sulphur Springs in a three-game area playoff series. Sulphur Springs won the first game 1-0. Red Oak bounced back to win 1-0 and 8-7.
The best-of-three series is to start at 7 p.m. on Friday at Duncanville. Game two is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at Rockwall-Heath. Game three, if needed is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Irving Nimitz.
Royse City scored both its runs in the fifth inning of the 2-0 victory and outhit the Lady Hornets 4-1. Kaylee Schmitz was the winning pitcher, striking out eight. Jenna Joyce and Lacey Hicks drove in the two runs with singles.
The Lady Bulldogs scored six runs off 10 hits and a couple of Huntsville errors in the 6-4 win. Aubrey Watkins homered for Royse City. Jaelynn Duke and Jensen Vienne slugged homers for Huntsville. Schmitz took the mound win.
Tabitha Jackson slugged a triple for Red Oak and was the winning pitcher in the 1-0 win over Sulphur Sprngs.
Jackson and Destin Burks doubled in Red Oak’s 8-7 win.
Red Oak also beat North Forney at bi-district in three games, winning 12-5 and 11-1 after losing 1-0.
State softball playoffs
Class 5A bi-district — (Best of three) Game 1: Royse City 2, Ennis 1; Game 2: Royse City 9, Ennis 3.
Class 5A area playoff — Royse City vs. Huntsville. (Best of three) Game 1: Royse City 6, Huntsville 4; Game 2: Royse City 2, Huntsville 0.
Class 5A regional playoffs — Royse City vs. Red Oak. (Best of three) Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Duncanville; Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday, Rockwall-Heath; Game 3 (if necessary) 7 p.m. Monday, Irving Nimitz.
