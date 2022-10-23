TYLER — Royse City rolled into Rose Stadium, the home of the Tyler Rose, Earl Campbell, and about three hours later rolled out with a 47-22 decisive victory over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
On their way out, the Bulldogs also celebrated locking in at least one of the playoff positions in District 10-6A. Not only a victory, a celebrated playoff spot, but also an awesome ride home to soak in the thought that the Bulldogs will be waltzing into the playoffs in their inaugural season of Class 6A football.
Legacy took a very early lead and after that it was all Royse City as Sam Mitchum was unleashed, recording his seventh 100-yard performance in the last eight games.Mitchum rushed for 153 yards on 16 carries and scored three third-quarter touchdowns to run away from the Raiders.
The Bulldog defense also got into the act with Breylon Harris blocking a Raider punt and returning it 25 yards for a touchdown.
Royse City’s kicking game was alive and well also, as senior placekicker Mitchell Stokes added field goals from 27 and 46 yards.
Quarterback Kenneth Spring tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to J’Cori Williams and then tucked the ball away to cap off another Bulldog drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.
Royse City will face a tough match-up against the Rockwall-Heath Hawks, who will be fighting for one of those playoff positions after being defeated by Mesquite Horn last week. The Bulldogs will be fighting for a top seed in the playoffs as well when they play host the Hawks at Royse City ISD Stadium this Friday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
