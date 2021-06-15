All-District Co-MVP

Royse City pitcher Brooke Johnson shared the most valuable player award with teammate Cassidi Mullen on the All-District 13-5A softball team.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Royse City’s 28-4 area champions claimed four of the top spots on the All-District 13-5A softball team.

  Senior pitcher Brooke Johnson and senior outfielder-infielder Cassidi Mullen shared the most valuable player award after leading the Lady Bulldogs to district and bi-district championships, along with the area championship.

  Royse City swept Ennis at the bi-district round, winning 7-2 and 8-3, and then took care of Mount Pleasant 7-2 and 12-8 in two games at area. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Hallsville 3-2 and 5-4 in the region quarterfinals.

  Freshman outfielder-infielder Preslielyn Barraza also claimed the newcomer of the year award. Barraza also advanced to the region meet in track and field.

  Royse City’s Lee Kurykendall claimed the coach of the year award.

  Two Greenville Lady Lions, catcher Madelein Lucas and pitcher Christa Carroll earned all-district honors. Lucas was named to the first team and Carroll made the second team.

  Jordan Hunnicutt, Allie Johnson, Avery Wilkinson and Maci Williams of Greenville were named to the honorable mention list.

  Royse City’s first-teamers included Madison Doherty, Aspen Holm, Kasey Kuyrkendall and Ryley Lance.

  Haley Gardell and Kaylee Schmitz of Royse City made the second team.

  Vandessa Hollingsworth of Forney earned the offensive player of the year award.

  Karmyn Bass of Crandall and Bailey Willoughby from North Forney shared the defensive player of the year award.

           All-District 13-5A

            Softball team

  Most valuable players — Brooke Johnson, Royse City; Cassidi Mullen, Royse City

  Offensive player of the year — Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney

  Defensive players of the year — Karmyn Bass, Crandall; Bailey Willoughby, North Forney

  Pitcher of the year — Savannah Whitaker, Forney

  Utility player of the year — Abigail Rainwater, Mesquite Poteet

  Newcomer of the year — Preslielyn Barraza, Royse City

  Freshmen of the year — Alexis Boswell, North Forney; Rylie Harris, Forney

  Coach of the year — Lee Kuyrkendall, Royse City

           FIRST TEAM

Madison Doherty        Royse City

Aspen Holm               Royse City

Kasey Kuyrkendall      Royse City

Ryley Lance               Royse City

Savannah Hughes      Forney

Abby Long                 Forney    

Kyler Sanders            Forney

Jodie Epperson          Crandall

Alix Miller                  Crandall

Brianna Acosta          North Forney

Hayeli Acosta            North Forney

Kyndall Fomby-Bell    Mesquite Poteet

Reese Singleton        Highland Park

Madelein Lucas         Greenville

Breanna Harper        West Mesquite

       SECOND TEAM

Haley Gardell            Royse City

Kaylee Schmitz         Royse City

Katie Kretz               Forney

Mary Newville           Forney

Tatum Waller            Forney

Zariah London          Crandall

Scarlett Perez           Crandall

Preslee Spivey          Crandall

Emma Apodaca        North Forney

Mirella Manzo           North Forney

Sarah Ybarra            North Formey

Mallory Mueller        Mesquite Poteet

Lilli Reenan             Highland Park

Christa Carroll         Greenville

Sadie Gomez          West Mesquite

        HONORABLE MENTION

  Crandall: Presley Ross

  North Forney: Madison Kelley, Kirsten Sudderth.

  Mesquite Poteet: Miranda Chavez Alyssa Gallardo, Taylor Thompson

  Highland Park: Katie Arnold, Skylar Hammel, Olivia Jewell, Shelby Pettit, Campbell Sharpe.

  Greenville: Jordan Hunnicutt, Allie Johnson, Avery Wilkinson, Maci Williams.

  West Mesquite: Kamri Henderson, Victoria Hernandez, Leslie Luna, Ally Rogers.

         ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

  Royse City: Haley Alaniz, Madison Doherty, Hailey Gross, Aspen Holm, Brooke Johnson, Sadie Jones, Kasey Kuyrkendall, Alyssa Malone, Cassidi Mullen, Jerzi Whisnant.

  Forney: Kyler Sanders.

  Crandall: Karmyn Bass, McKinley Hankins, Hannah Jones, Alix Miller, Scarlett Perez, Sarah Smith, Taylor Smith, Preslee Spivey, Malynnie Warren, Tessa Wood.

  North Forney: Hayeli Acosta, Emmy Apodaca, Kirsten Sudderth, Elianna Tapia.

  Mesquite Poteet: Kyndall Fomby-Bell, Abigail Rainwater.

  Highland Park: Skylar Hammel, Faith Horner, Megan Miller, Shelby Pettit, Lilli Reenan, Audrey Schedler, Campbell Sharpe, Reese Singleton, Bethany Spence.

  Greenville: Jordan Hunnicutt, Brooke Hutchings, Allie Johnson, Jenna Wade, Maci Willams.

  West Mesquite: Anayah Darrett, Makayla Hardy, Lamyria Little.

