The Royse City Lady Bulldogs slugged four home runs on the way to a 22-2 District 13-5A softball victory over the Greenville Lady Lions on Wednesday at Monty Stratton Field.
Lacey Hicks opened the game with a solo home run, then Alissa Robinson hit a two-run homer, Emma Moore hit a two-run blast and Jenna Joyce hit a three-run blast.
“The past couple of weeks we’ve been really swinging it well,” said Royse City coach Lee Kuyrkendall, whose Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-1 in district play.
Joyce’s homer was her seventh of the season.
“It felt real good,” she said.
Joyce now has 35 runs batted in for the season.
Ryley Lance and Kaylee Schmitz ripped doubles for Royse City.
Schmitz and Abby Mangrum combined on the mound to limit the Greenville Lady Lions to a pair of runs scored by Halli Mason and Kaitlyn Whitten.
The Lady Lions dropped to 1-8 in district play.
“We’ve got a lot of kids developing game knowledge,” said Greenville coach Caitlyn Fowler.
Fowler praised the Lady Bulldogs’ hitters.
“In my opinion, that’s the best hitting team in the district,” she said.
Royse city scored 10 runs in the first, eight in the second and four in the third to bring about an early ending to the game via the 15-run mercy rule.
The Bulldogs outhit Greenville 14-4.
