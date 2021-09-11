ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Bulldogs handed Wylie East its first loss of the 2021 football season, 28-20 on Friday night.
Royse City totaled 360 yards of offense including 128 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries by running back Champ Petty-Dozier.
Bulldog quarterback Kenneth Spring ran for 74 yards on nine carries and was 4-of-6 passing for 50 yards.
Keithtraun Smith ran for 26 yards and a TD on five carries for Royse City.
Jonah Roberson also returned a kickoff 88 yards as the Bulldogs stayed undefeated for the season at 3-0. Roberson also caught two passes for 43 yards.
Wylie East dropped to 2-1.
