ROYSE CITY — All Royse City Independent School District athletic events/games as of now will be postponed until further notice.
This also means no practice, no open field or gyms or weight rooms.
The RCISD will have more info on rescheduling games in the coming days.
“We are doing all we can to make informed decisions for our athletes health while also taking into consideration the importance of athletics to each competitor involved,” according to the RCISD. “Health and safety of the whole will always take precedence however. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
