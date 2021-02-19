Their game was originally scheduled for Feb. 15.
But after a couple of postponements caused by winter storms and then a late change, the Royse City Lady Bulldogs are finally expecting to play their Class 5A area basketball playoff game versus Sulphur Springs at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Caddo Mills High School, which is a change from the intended Greenville location.
“It has been so crazy with all this weather and postponements,” said Royse City coach Dallas Bookout. “We couldn’t do anything during this blizzard, so it’s been challenging. The girls are eager to get back to playing and try to accomplish more of the goals we set for ourselves. This is a special group, a true team.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who’ve been without their leading scorer and rebounder Maggie Hutka (knee injury) for most of the season, upset No. 18 Midlothian 42-38 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“These girls battled through a lot of adversity tonight and showed a lot of character,” Bookout said after that victory.
Shelby Aldridge and Kayla Kimbrough both pumped in nine points to lead Royse City.
Sulphur Springs won its bi-district game 56-54 over Nacogdoches.
“Sulphur Springs ended up co-champions in their district so we expect a big challenge on Saturday,” said Bookout. “We were district rivals for several years including the last two, so we know each other well. Brittney (Tisdale) does an excellent job and is a great young coach. I know they will be ready to play.”
Royse City went 4-0 against the Lady Wildcats during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons when both teams were in the same district, winning by scores of 69-53, 58-53, 65-41 and 54-29.
The winner of this game advances to the quarterfinals to play either Huntsville or North Forney.
