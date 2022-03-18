Royse City’s Bulldogs won the Region 3, Division I boys powerlifting meet while lifters from Greenville and Royse City qualified for the state meet.
The Buldogs qualified four lifters to the state meet in Abilene and scored 33 points to capture the team title. Sulphur Springs was second with 20 points, while Tyler Legacy was third (18), host Whitehouse was fourth (17) and Greenville placed fifth (13).
Kevin Chavez of Royse City won the boys 114-pound class after squatting 320 pounds, benching 160 and deadlifting 350 for an 830 total. He’s advancing to state.
Austin Reynolds was second in the 123-pound class to qualify for state (360-205-390-955).
Caleb Robb was second in the 198s (605-355-505-1465) to qualify for state.
Kerian Phounsavath was third in the 275s (645-400-505-1550) but qualifed for state with his total.
Led by Isaiah Lowe, the Greenville Lions qualified two lifters to state. Lowe won the 181-pound class with his best lifts of 500, 330 and 575 for a 1,405 total.
Emiliano Portillo of Greenville finished second in the 242s and will advance to state. His best lifts were 600, 380 and 500 for a 1,480 total.
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs totaled 14 points to finish behind Tyler Legacy, Marshall, Mount Pleasant and host Longview Pine Tree.
Nina Holm of Royse City placed second in the girls 181-pound class to earn a berth at the state meet in Corpus Christi. She totaled 870 with her top lifts of 340, 230 and 300.
Haley Gardella of Royse City was also second in the girls 259s (370-270-395-1035) and earned a state berth.
The Greenville Lady Lions qualified two lifters to state with runner-up finishes. Sharon Asby (230-135-240) was second in the 114s with a 605 total.
Meredith Williams of Greenville earned a return trip to state as she was second in the 123s (300-140-290-730).
The Lady Lions totaled 10 points to place 11th in the girls team standings.
Region 3, Division I
Girls powerlifting meet
Pirate Center, Longview
Team standings — 1. Tyler Legacy 31, 2. Marshall 26, 3. Mount Pleasant 21, 4. Longview Pine Tree 19, 5. Royse City 14, 6. Midlothian 13, 7. Crandall 13, 8. Sulphur Springs 11, 9. Whitehouse 11, 10. Huntsville 10, 11. Greenville 10.
Squat bench press deadlift total
114-pound class
2.* Sharon Ashby, Greenville 230-135-240-605
5. Harley Robison, Royse City 185-115-210-510
123-pound class
2. *Meredith Williams, Greenville 300-140-290-730
165-pound class
3. Annaka Earles, Royse City 290-150-335-775
181-pound class
2. *Nina Holm, Royse City 340-230-300-870
259-pound class
2. *Haley Gardella, Royse City 370-270-395-1035
Region 3, Division I
Boys powerlifting meet
Whitehouse
Team standings — 1. Royse City 33, 2. Sulphur Springs 20, 3. Tyler Legacy 18, 4. Whitehouse 17, 5. Greenville 13, 6. Forney 12, 7. South Garland 10, 8. Longview Pine Tree 10, 9. Highland Park 9, 10. Dallas Bishop Lynch 8.
114-pound class
1. *Kevin Chavez, Royse City 320-160-350-830
5. Dillon Bobbitt, Greenville 305-140-290-735
123-pound class
2. *Austin Reynolds, Royse City 360-205-390-955
4. Rikker Suglia, Royse City 310-185-325-820
148-pound class
4. Arius Burton, Royse City 405-225-485-1115
165-pound class
3. Hayden Bohme, Royse City 465-240-475-1180
181-pound class
1. *Isaiah Lowe, Greenville 500-330-575-1405
3. Sam Mitchum, Royse City 425-330-545-1300
4. Christian Perry, Royse City 460-285-500-1245
198-pound class
2. *Caleb Robb, Royse City 605-355-505-1465
242-pound class
2. *Emiliano Portillo, Greenville 600-380-500-1480
5. Tyler Dean,Royse City 550-350-460-1360
275-pound class
3. *Keiran Phounsavath, Royse City 645-400-505-1550
*State qualifiers
