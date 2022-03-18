Royse City’s Bulldogs won the Region 3, Division I boys powerlifting meet while lifters from Greenville and Royse City qualified for the state meet.

The Buldogs qualified four lifters to the state meet in Abilene and scored 33 points to capture the team title. Sulphur Springs was second with 20 points, while Tyler Legacy was third (18), host Whitehouse was fourth (17) and Greenville placed fifth (13).

Kevin Chavez of Royse City won the boys 114-pound class after squatting 320 pounds, benching 160 and deadlifting 350 for an 830 total. He’s advancing to state.

Austin Reynolds was second in the 123-pound class to qualify for state (360-205-390-955).

Caleb Robb was second in the 198s (605-355-505-1465) to qualify for state.

Kerian Phounsavath was third in the 275s (645-400-505-1550) but qualifed for state with his total.

Led by Isaiah Lowe, the Greenville Lions qualified two lifters to state. Lowe won the 181-pound class with his best lifts of 500, 330 and 575 for a 1,405 total.

Emiliano Portillo of Greenville finished second in the 242s and will advance to state. His best lifts were 600, 380 and 500 for a 1,480 total.

The Royse City Lady Bulldogs totaled 14 points to finish behind Tyler Legacy, Marshall, Mount Pleasant and host Longview Pine Tree.

Nina Holm of Royse City placed second in the girls 181-pound class to earn a berth at the state meet in Corpus Christi. She totaled 870 with her top lifts of 340, 230 and 300.

Haley Gardella of Royse City was also second in the girls 259s (370-270-395-1035) and earned a state berth.

The Greenville Lady Lions qualified two lifters to state with runner-up finishes. Sharon Asby (230-135-240) was second in the 114s with a 605 total.

Meredith Williams of Greenville earned a return trip to state as she was second in the 123s (300-140-290-730).

The Lady Lions totaled 10 points to place 11th in the girls team standings.

        Region 3, Division I

      Girls powerlifting meet

     Pirate Center, Longview

  Team standings — 1. Tyler Legacy 31, 2. Marshall 26, 3. Mount Pleasant 21, 4. Longview Pine Tree 19, 5. Royse City 14, 6. Midlothian 13, 7. Crandall 13, 8. Sulphur Springs 11, 9. Whitehouse 11, 10. Huntsville 10, 11. Greenville 10.

                                       Squat bench press deadlift total

        114-pound class

2.* Sharon Ashby, Greenville                 230-135-240-605

5. Harley Robison, Royse City                 185-115-210-510

        123-pound class

2. *Meredith Williams, Greenville            300-140-290-730

       165-pound class

3. Annaka Earles, Royse City                  290-150-335-775

       181-pound class

2. *Nina Holm, Royse City                      340-230-300-870

       259-pound class

2. *Haley Gardella, Royse City               370-270-395-1035

         Region 3, Division I

      Boys powerlifting meet

           Whitehouse

  Team standings — 1. Royse City 33, 2. Sulphur Springs 20, 3. Tyler Legacy 18, 4. Whitehouse 17, 5. Greenville 13, 6. Forney 12, 7. South Garland 10, 8. Longview Pine Tree 10, 9. Highland Park 9, 10. Dallas Bishop Lynch 8.

        114-pound class

1. *Kevin Chavez, Royse City                320-160-350-830

5. Dillon Bobbitt, Greenville                  305-140-290-735

        123-pound class

2. *Austin Reynolds, Royse City            360-205-390-955

4. Rikker Suglia, Royse City                  310-185-325-820

       148-pound class

4. Arius Burton, Royse City                 405-225-485-1115

       165-pound class

3. Hayden Bohme, Royse City              465-240-475-1180

        181-pound class

1. *Isaiah Lowe, Greenville                  500-330-575-1405

3. Sam Mitchum, Royse City                425-330-545-1300

4. Christian Perry, Royse City               460-285-500-1245

        198-pound class

2. *Caleb Robb, Royse City                   605-355-505-1465

        242-pound class

2. *Emiliano Portillo, Greenville             600-380-500-1480

5. Tyler Dean,Royse City                       550-350-460-1360

        275-pound class

3. *Keiran Phounsavath, Royse City        645-400-505-1550

*State qualifiers

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you