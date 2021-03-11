  WHITEHOUSE — Royse City outpointed the Greenville Lions 44-41 to claim the Region 3, Division I powerlifting team championship.

  Four Royse City Bulldogs, Austin Reynolds, Zack Doyle, Sam Mitchum and Griffen Merillat, won their respective weight classes and qualified for the state meet on March 27 in Abilene.

  Reynolds squatted 320 pounds, benched 170 and hoisted 305 in the deadlift for a winning total of 795 points in the 114-pound class.

  Zack Doyle (410-215-400) claimed the 123-pound class with his 1,025 total.

  Mitchum (470-280-500-1250) took the 165s.

  Merillat won the 220s (610-450-510-1570).

  Three Greenville Lions won their weight classes and three more qualified for the state meet.

  Greenville’s Daniel Bueno (675-355-615-1645) and Alex Rodriguez (660-410-565-1635) finished first and second in the 308s and will both advance to state.

  Bryan Rodriguez (460-265-400-1125) of Greenville won the 132s.

  GianCarlos Belteton (615-410-520-1545) claimed the 198-pound class.

  Also earning spots at state for Greenville with their second-place finishes were Dillon Bobbitt (245-105-245-595) in the 114s and Alejandro Vasquez (430-245-420-1095) in the 220s.

  Greenville also placed fourth and fifth in two more weight classes.

  Royse City also claimed four thirds and two fourths.

           Region 3, Division I

         Powerlifting Meet

          Whitehouse

  Team standings — 1. Royse City 44, 2. Greenville 41, 3. Sulphur Springs 19, 4. Whitehouse 17, 5. Tyler Legacy 13, 6. Forney 12, 7. Longview Pine Tree 10, 8. Lake Highlands 9, 9. Marshall 8, 10. Crandall, 11. Carrollton Creekview 6, 12. Newman Smith 5, 13. Hallsville 5, 14. North Forney 5, 15. Jacksonville 3, 16. South Garland 3, 17. West Mesquite 3, 18. R.L. Turner 1, 19. Rowlett 1, 20. Mount Pleasant 1, 21. Texas High 1, 22. Tyler 1, 23. Highland Park 1.

   114-pound class

                                           Squat bench deadlift total

1. *Austin Reynolds, Royse City               320-170-305-795

2. *Dillon Bobbitt, Greenville                   245-105-245-595

  123-pound class

1. *Zack Doyle, Royse City                    410-215-400-1025

3. Nico Castro, Royse City                       365-190-355-910

  132-pound class

1. *Bryan Rodriguez, Greenville             460-265-400-1125

3. Kyle Amos, Royse City                        360-220-360-940

  148-pound class

2. *Alejandro Vasquez, Greenville          430-245-420-1095

  165-pound class

1. *Sam Mitchum, Royse City                470-280-500-1250

  181-pound class

4. Brandon Moore, Greenville                460-275-480-1215

  198-pound class

1. *GianCarlos Belteton, Greenville        615-410-520-1545

3. Caleb Robb, Royse City                     500-340-480-1365

4. Aidan Murrey, Royse City                  520-360-480-1360

  220-pound class

1. *Griffen Merillat, Royse City              610-450-510-1570

5. Emiliano Portillo, Greenville               525-300-475-1300

  242-pound class

3. Nico Gaston, Royse City                   530-410-475-1415

  275-pound class

4. Braden Tittle, Royse City                  525-350-515-1390

308-pound class

1. *Daniel Bueno, Greenville                675-355-615-1645

2. *Alex Rodriguez, Greenville             660-410-565-1635

*State qualifiers

Celeste, Wolfe City

lifters qualify for state

  MALAKOFF — Lifters from Celeste and Wolfe City qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet with their runner-up finishes at the Region 3, Division III region meet.

  Waylon Vidler of Celeste was second in the 181-pound class with his total of 1,095 pounds. Vidler squatted 380, benched 280 and handled 435 in the deadlift.

  Canyon Cooksy of Wolfe City was second in the 275s with bests of 600, 300 and 460 for a total of 1,360 pounds.

Vidler and Cooksy qualified for the state meet on March 27 in Abilene.

  Brady Henslee of Celeste also finished third in the 220s as the Blue Devils scored eight points to place 12th in the team standings.

  Wolfe City’s Andy Medina was fifth in the 220s as the Wolves placed 16th in the team standings with six points.

          Region 3, Division III

      Powerlifting Championships

             Malakoff

  Team standings — 1. Garrison 29, 2. Maud 20, 3. Gladewater Union Grove 19, 4. Dawson 18, 5. San Augustine 15, 6. Detroit 12, 7. Linden-Kildare 12, 8. Shelbyville 12, 9. Overton 11, 10. Union Hill 10, 11. Frankston 11, 12. Celeste 8, 13. James Bowie 8, 14. Beckville 7, 15. Hawkins 7, 16. Wolfe City 6.

   181-pound class

2. *Waylon Vidler, Celeste              380-280-435-1095

  220-pound class

3. Brady Henslee, Celeste                485-255-425-1165

5. Andy Medina, Wolfe City              390-265-390-1045

  275-pound class

2. *Canyon Cooksy, Wolfe City        600-300-460-1360

*State qualifiers    

