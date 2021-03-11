WHITEHOUSE — Royse City outpointed the Greenville Lions 44-41 to claim the Region 3, Division I powerlifting team championship.
Four Royse City Bulldogs, Austin Reynolds, Zack Doyle, Sam Mitchum and Griffen Merillat, won their respective weight classes and qualified for the state meet on March 27 in Abilene.
Reynolds squatted 320 pounds, benched 170 and hoisted 305 in the deadlift for a winning total of 795 points in the 114-pound class.
Zack Doyle (410-215-400) claimed the 123-pound class with his 1,025 total.
Mitchum (470-280-500-1250) took the 165s.
Merillat won the 220s (610-450-510-1570).
Three Greenville Lions won their weight classes and three more qualified for the state meet.
Greenville’s Daniel Bueno (675-355-615-1645) and Alex Rodriguez (660-410-565-1635) finished first and second in the 308s and will both advance to state.
Bryan Rodriguez (460-265-400-1125) of Greenville won the 132s.
GianCarlos Belteton (615-410-520-1545) claimed the 198-pound class.
Also earning spots at state for Greenville with their second-place finishes were Dillon Bobbitt (245-105-245-595) in the 114s and Alejandro Vasquez (430-245-420-1095) in the 220s.
Greenville also placed fourth and fifth in two more weight classes.
Royse City also claimed four thirds and two fourths.
Region 3, Division I
Powerlifting Meet
Whitehouse
Team standings — 1. Royse City 44, 2. Greenville 41, 3. Sulphur Springs 19, 4. Whitehouse 17, 5. Tyler Legacy 13, 6. Forney 12, 7. Longview Pine Tree 10, 8. Lake Highlands 9, 9. Marshall 8, 10. Crandall, 11. Carrollton Creekview 6, 12. Newman Smith 5, 13. Hallsville 5, 14. North Forney 5, 15. Jacksonville 3, 16. South Garland 3, 17. West Mesquite 3, 18. R.L. Turner 1, 19. Rowlett 1, 20. Mount Pleasant 1, 21. Texas High 1, 22. Tyler 1, 23. Highland Park 1.
114-pound class
Squat bench deadlift total
1. *Austin Reynolds, Royse City 320-170-305-795
2. *Dillon Bobbitt, Greenville 245-105-245-595
123-pound class
1. *Zack Doyle, Royse City 410-215-400-1025
3. Nico Castro, Royse City 365-190-355-910
132-pound class
1. *Bryan Rodriguez, Greenville 460-265-400-1125
3. Kyle Amos, Royse City 360-220-360-940
148-pound class
2. *Alejandro Vasquez, Greenville 430-245-420-1095
165-pound class
1. *Sam Mitchum, Royse City 470-280-500-1250
181-pound class
4. Brandon Moore, Greenville 460-275-480-1215
198-pound class
1. *GianCarlos Belteton, Greenville 615-410-520-1545
3. Caleb Robb, Royse City 500-340-480-1365
4. Aidan Murrey, Royse City 520-360-480-1360
220-pound class
1. *Griffen Merillat, Royse City 610-450-510-1570
5. Emiliano Portillo, Greenville 525-300-475-1300
242-pound class
3. Nico Gaston, Royse City 530-410-475-1415
275-pound class
4. Braden Tittle, Royse City 525-350-515-1390
308-pound class
1. *Daniel Bueno, Greenville 675-355-615-1645
2. *Alex Rodriguez, Greenville 660-410-565-1635
*State qualifiers
Celeste, Wolfe City
lifters qualify for state
MALAKOFF — Lifters from Celeste and Wolfe City qualified for the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet with their runner-up finishes at the Region 3, Division III region meet.
Waylon Vidler of Celeste was second in the 181-pound class with his total of 1,095 pounds. Vidler squatted 380, benched 280 and handled 435 in the deadlift.
Canyon Cooksy of Wolfe City was second in the 275s with bests of 600, 300 and 460 for a total of 1,360 pounds.
Vidler and Cooksy qualified for the state meet on March 27 in Abilene.
Brady Henslee of Celeste also finished third in the 220s as the Blue Devils scored eight points to place 12th in the team standings.
Wolfe City’s Andy Medina was fifth in the 220s as the Wolves placed 16th in the team standings with six points.
Region 3, Division III
Powerlifting Championships
Malakoff
Team standings — 1. Garrison 29, 2. Maud 20, 3. Gladewater Union Grove 19, 4. Dawson 18, 5. San Augustine 15, 6. Detroit 12, 7. Linden-Kildare 12, 8. Shelbyville 12, 9. Overton 11, 10. Union Hill 10, 11. Frankston 11, 12. Celeste 8, 13. James Bowie 8, 14. Beckville 7, 15. Hawkins 7, 16. Wolfe City 6.
181-pound class
2. *Waylon Vidler, Celeste 380-280-435-1095
220-pound class
3. Brady Henslee, Celeste 485-255-425-1165
5. Andy Medina, Wolfe City 390-265-390-1045
275-pound class
2. *Canyon Cooksy, Wolfe City 600-300-460-1360
*State qualifiers
