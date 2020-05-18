Though they didn’t get to finish their season, soccer players from Royse City and Greenville made the All-District 15-5A girls team.
The season ended before district play was completed and the playoffs and state tournament were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Royse City, which ranked among the top teams in the district, claimed four top honors. Royse City center back Cynthia Hurtado was named the defensive most valuable player. The offensive MVP award went to Royse City forward Trinity Hernandez. Lillian Weber of Royse City was selected as the goalkeeper of the year and Derek Greenawalt of Royse City shared the coach of the year award with David Zaldivar from Mount Pleasant.
Two Greenville Lady Lions made the top two teams. Mariah Rios was named to the first team as a midfielder. Elizabeth Gonzalez was selected to the second team as a forward.
Midfielder Isabella Ruelas and defender Brenda Muniz of Greenville made the honorable mention list.
Royse City midfielder Alexia Deleon, forward Mayte Aguilar and defender Makenzie Laughery made the first team. Their teammates Victoria Torres (defender) and Sydney Tate (midfielder) made the second team.
Forward Jasenia Saiz, midfielder Josilyn Lupercio and defender Annabell Kruger of Royse City made the honorable mention list.
Midfielder Virginia Fuentes of Mount Pleasant captured the most valuable player award.
All-District 15-5A
Girls Soccer Team
Most valuable player — Virginia Fuentes, midfielder, Mount Pleasant, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Trinity Hernandez, forward, Royse City, So.
Defensive MVP — Cynthia Hurtado, center back, Royse City, Sr.
Offensive midfielder of the year — Mya Bowers, Texas High, Sr.
Sophomore of the year — Karina Navarro, forward, Mount Pleasant.
Newcomer of the year — Rebekah Stanley, midfielder, Sulphur Springs, Fr.
Goalkeeper of the year — Lillian Weber, Royse City, Sr.
Coaches of the year — David Zaldivar, Mount Pleasant; Derek Greenawalt, Royse City.
FIRST TEAM
D Cathy Banda Mount Pleasant
M Dana Memije Mount Pleasant
F Lessete Cruz Mount Pleasant
M Kenia Vaquera Mount Pleasant
M Alexia Deleon Royse City
F Mayte Aguilar Royse City
D Mackenzie Laughery Royse City
F Haley Robinson Sulphur Springs
D Shelby McCormick Sulphur Springs
D Jazmine Olvera Sulphur Springs
M Dulce Bustamente Texas High
M Ellison Davis Texas High
M Emma Bosworth Lindale
F Syliva Ramirez Lindale
M Mariah Rios Greenville
SECOND TEAM
D Isabel Cruz Mount Pleasant
F Zaydie Garrett Mount Pleasant
M Jaqueline Juarez Mount Pleasant
M Faith Logan Mount Pleasant
D Victoria Torres Royse City
M Sydney Tate Royse City
GK McKenna Gammill Sulphur Springs
M Janine Yamaguchi Sulphur Springs
GK Lily Worth Sulphur Springs
F Janie Rounds Texas High
F Allison Garza Texas High
F Jaycee Kennedy Texas High
L Bethany Routt Lindale
D Lillie Bryant Lindale
F Elizabeth Gonzalez Greenville
HONORABLE MENTION
Lindale: GK/M Harley Thurman, D Bella Johnson, D Sophia Rai.
Greenville: M Isabella Ruelas, D Brenda Muniz.
Sulphur Springs: M Lois Rocha, D Lissbeth Carmona, M Vanessa Lara, D Alexis Franks.
Royse City: F Jasenia Saiz, M Josilyn Lupercio, D Annabelle Kruger.
Mount Pleasant: M Haylee Martinez, D Jennifer Lopez, F Jaylene Zuniga.
Texas High: GK Logan Pilgreen, D Lexi Lansdell, D Sarah Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.