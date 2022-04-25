MESQUITE — Just as in the District 13-5A track and field meet, Jonah Roberson and Chasetin Winston won two events and helped the Royse City Bulldogs’ 4x400-meter relay team advance on Thursday at the area meet.
Roberson won the 100-meter dash in 10.78 seconds and the 400 at 49.29 at the area meet at Hanby Stadium for Districts 13-5A and 14-5A.
Winston took the 800 at 1:57.48 and the 1600 with a 4:42.33.
Winston and Roberson also ran the last two legs on Royse City’s 4x400-meter relay that will advance to the Region II-5A meet next week in Arlington with a third-place finish. Royse City ran with Derrick Bradley as a substitute and then Nicholas Weaver. Winston ran the third leg and Roberson ran another strong anchor leg, rallying the Bulldogs from seventh place.
Royse City scored 57 points to finish fifth in the team standings behind Highland Park (101), Red Oak (88), Crandall (69) and Midlothian.
The Greenville Lions qualified their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to region with fourth-place finishes. The Lions’ 4x100 of David Waller, Kamron Neal, O.J. Johnson and Dadrian Payton ran a 42.53.
“That was our best time of the year,” said Lions coach Kyle Crumpton. “Advance and survive, that’s the name of the game this time of the year.”
Johnson, Waller, Payton and Neal clocked a 1:30.20.
Neal will advance in the 200-meter dash after running a 22.00 to finish fourth.
Greenville freshman Alana Bishop will continue her season in the girls 300-meter hurdles after finishing third in the time of 48.26.
Jacelyn Neighbors and Callie Godinez led the Royse City Lady Bulldogs. Neighbors, who was a state qualifier last year, won the region pole vault title with a clearance of 11 feet.
Godinez won the 1600 (5:28.78) and was second in the 3200 as Royse City placed fifth in the girls team standings with 37 points.
Chyla Richardson of Royse City also earned a region berth with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (48.33).
Districts 13-14 area meet
Thursday, Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings — 1. Highland Park 101, 2. Red Oak 88, 3. Crandall 69, 4. Midlothian 59, 5. Royse City 57, 6. Mesquite Poteet 49, 7. west Mesquite 36, 8. Corsicana 31, 9. Joshua 25, 10. Cleburne, Greenville 22, 12. North Forney 21, 13. Ennis, Forney 20.
100-meter dash — 1. Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 10.78.
200-meter dash — 4. Kamron Neal, Greenville, 22.00.
400-meter dash — 1. Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 49.29.
800-meter run — 1. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 1:57.48; 4. Chris Cowan, Royse City, 2:01.78.
1600-meter run — 1. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 4:42.33.
4x100-meter relay — 4. Greenville (David Waller, Kamron Neal, O.J. Johnson, Dadrian Payton), 42.53.
4x200-meter relay — 4. Greenville (O.J. Johnson, David Waller, Dadrian Payton, Kamron Neal, 1:30.30.
4x400-meter relay — 3. Royse City (Derrick Bradley, Nicholas Weaver, Chasetin Winston, Jonah Roberson), 3:26.21.
Discus — 6. Zane Spartz, Royse City, 130-5.
Triple jump — 5. David Waller, Greenville, 41-5 3/4.
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings — 1. Midlothian 137, 2. Highland Park 127, 3. Red Oak 85, 4. North Forney 53, 5. Royse City 37, 6. West Mesquite 34, 7. Joshua 33, 8. Forney 23, 9. Mesquite Poteet 20, 10. Corsicana 19, 11. Waco University, Crandall 16, 13. Cleburne 14, 14. Greenville 6.
1600-meter run — 1. Callie Godinez, Royse City, 5:28.78.
3200-meter run — 2. Callie Godinez, Royse City, 12:07.42.
100-meter hurdles — 6. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 16.72.
300-meter hurdles — 3. Alana Bishop, Greenville, 48.26; 4. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 48.33.
High jump — 6. Nevaeh Zavala, Royse City, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 11-0; 5. Shelbie Boling, Royse City, 8-0.
Triple jump — 6. Abigael Achuo, Royse City, 34-4 3/4.
