SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Royse City Bulldogs stayed undefeated for the 2021 football season with a 42-28 victory over Sulphur Springs on Friday night at Gerald Prim Stadium.
Royse City racked up 443 total yards on offense to go 6-0 for the season and 3-0 in District 8-5A-II. Sulphur Springs remained winless at 0-6 and 0-3.
Champ Petty-Dozier rushed for 187 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the Bulldogs. Petty-Dozier has now rushed for 736 yards and 10 TDs this season. Petty-Dozier also caught three passes for 51 yards and returned a kickoff 38 yards.
Bulldog quarterback Kenneth Spring ran for 50 yards on seven carries and was 8-of-18 passing for 129 yards.
Jonah Roberson ran for 46 yards on two carries and caught a 15-yard pass.
Sam Mitchum ran for 30 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for Royse City.
Nicholas Weaver also caught two passes for 53 yards.
J.J. Hall rushed for 123 yards on eight carries to lead Sulphur Springs and quarterback Matthew Mitchell was 10-of-18 for 107 yards and Brady Driver was 9-of-16 for 71 yards and one TD.
