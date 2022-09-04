THE COLONY — The Royse City Bulldogs offense, led by a three-prong attack of quarterback Kenneth Spring, receiver J’Cori Williams and tailback Sam Mitchum, ran roughshod over The Colony Friday night. For back to back weeks, the Bulldog offense registered nearly 700 yards of offense.
Add the Bulldog defense that snagged five interceptions in the game and the result was a 47-20 victory over The Colony and on the Cougars’ home field.
Last week the Bulldogs recorded 35 first downs. This week the high-powered offense added 29 first downs and 340 yards passing, as Spring completed 14 of 23 passes with one interception. Spring threw for touchdowns of 84 yards to senior receiver Jonah Roberson and 40 yards to Mitchum. Spring is completing 63 percent of his passes this season and averaging nearly 350 yards passing per game.
Williams turned in a superb performance with five receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Mitchum turned in another huge performance with another four-touchdown performance. This week, Mitchum added 244 yards rushing on 26 carries and three touchdowns including an 83-yard jaunt to the end zone. Averaging nearly 9.3 yards per rushing attempt, the senior standout added another 50 yards receiving and a touchdown reception.
The Bulldogs come back home next Friday as they will host the Melissa Cardinals at Royse City ISD Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
