CADDO MILLS — Because they’ve been without their leading scorer and rebounder Maggie Hutka, the Royse City Lady Bulldogs have been relying more on their defense in basketball these days.
Their defense was a big part of their 41-18 victory over Sulphur Springs in a Class 5A area playoff on Monday night at Caddo Mills High School.
The 18-9 Lady Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals to play District 13-5A rival North Forney, which won its area playoff game 46-41 over Huntsville.
Sulphur Springs, the District 15-5A champion, finished the season at 18-8.
Royse City coach Dallas Bookout said playing tough defense has become part of the team’s identity.
“It really is,” he said. “We’re going to make it hard on you to score.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ zone defense held Sulphur Springs without a point for more than seven minutes to begin the game as Royse City jumped out to a 9-0 lead.
Royse City limited Sulphur Springs to only two points in the first quarter, six in each of the second and third quarters and four in the third stanza.
“I think that’s kind of where we’ve been the second half of the season,” Bookout said of the Lady Bulldogs’ emphasis on defense. “After losing Maggie (to a knee injury) we had to revamp. Timely offense. Good defense.”
Shelby Aldridge and Kyla McMinn both led the Royse City offense with 11 points. Aldridge hit one 3-pointer.
McKenna Anderson hit two 3-pointers and finished with seven points.
The Lady Bulldogs kept the pressure on Sulphur Springs throughout the game, forcing a number of turnovers.
Only four Lady Wildcats scored, led by Bre’Asia Ivery with six pointse.
The game got pushed back several times and moved from Greenville to Caddo Mills because of issues caused by last week’s winter storms.
The Lady Bulldogs also didn’t get much practice time as they dealt with power outages and the school being closed.
“It was rough,” Bookout said. “We got to practice Friday and Saturday some. Other than that we had to just lace it up.”
Class 5A area girls playoff
Sulphur Springs 2 6 4 6 —18
Royse City 10 11 11 9 —41
SS: Bre’Asia Ivery 6, Addisyn Wall 3, Nylah Lindley 5, Dalanee Myles 4.
RC: Kayla Kimbrough 3, McKenna Anderson 7, Alexia Lohman 4, Shelby Aldridge 11, Kyla McMinn 11, Nicole Weaver 5.
Records: RC 18-9, SS 18-8.
Next game: Royse City vs. North Forney, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mesquite Horn.
