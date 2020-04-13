They went 27-7, won district and bi-district titles and were state-ranked for the entire basketball season.
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs earned three of the top honors on the 2020 Herald-Banner Dream Team.
Royse City senior Maci Bookout and sophomore teammate Maggie Hutka shared the most valuable player award for the Dream Team and their head coach Dallas Bookout was the coach of the year.
Maci averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 assists per game. She shared the MVP award with Hutka on the All-District 15-5A team, plus earned all-region and all-state honors. Bookout, who has signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State, made the all-state teams for the Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. She was also selected for the TGCA’s Legacy all-star team and for the Team Texas Faith 7 All-Star game that pits all-stars from Texas against those from Oklahoma.
Hutka averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 10.6 rebounds. She also earned all-region honors with the TABC and made the TCGA all-state team.
Dallas Bookout coached a Lady Bulldog team that was ranked as high as No. 2 in Class 5A and finished at No. 12.
“This group was special,” said Dallas Bookout. “This team played so hard every time they stepped on the floor. That is all we ever ask for.
“Maci and Maggie were a hard pair for teams to deal with, but we also had others step up all year including a few freshmen. I had a great time coaching this team for sure. It didn’t end like we wanted it to but the team (Midlothian) we lost to ended up getting hot at the right time, only losing to the eventual state champions (Frisco Liberty) in the regional final in triple overtime. We can be very proud of all we accomplished this season.”
Bland freshman Connie Hughes, who earned District 13-2A’s most valuable player award after leading the Lady Tigers to a share of the district title, earned the offensive MVP award.
Wolfe City, which also shared the 13-2A title with Bland, claimed the other two top awards on the team. Wolfe City senior Marianelly Soto was the defensive MVP after also earning that award in 13-2A. Wolfe City freshman Ava Steele was the newcomer of the year for the Dream Team. She also earned that honor in 13-2A.
Players from Royse City, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak, Commerce and Bland made the first team.
Players from Greenville, Royse City, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak and Wolfe City were on the second team.
Third-team honors went to players from Quinlan Ford, Wolfe City, Cumby and Campbell.
2020 Herald-Banner
Girls Basketball
Dream Team
Most valuable players — Maci Bookout, Royse City, Sr.; Maggie Hutka, Royse City, So.
Offensive MVP — Connie Hughes, Bland, Fr.
Defensive MVP — Marianelly Soto, Wolfe City, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Ava Steele, Wolfe City, Fr.
Coach of the year — Dallas Bookout, Royse City.
FIRST TEAM
McKenna Anderson Royse City Jr.
Kalea Dalton Caddo Mills Sr.
Marissa Hubbard Lone Oak Jr.
Maya Wilson Commerce Sr.
Monica Alonso Bland Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Azaria Mapps Greenville Sr.
Kyla McMinn Royse City Jr.
Sarah Forga Caddo Mills Jr.
Maddie Moser Lone Oak Sr.
Nancie McDonald Wolfe City Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Madison Harrison Quinlan Ford Jr.
Dunia Russell Wolfe City Sr.
Rylee Jo Krotky Cumby Jr.
Kaylee McCormack Campbell Jr.
Neely Hammond Cumby Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Greenville: Cierra Baysinger, Ashantia Wilson, Brooke Hutchings.
Royse City: Zariah Pettus, Nicole Weaver.
Caddo Mills: Josie Jenkins, McKaelen Reynolds.
Quinlan Ford: Savannah Minor.
Lone Oak: Madison Burchett, Jaylan Dooley.
Commerce: Mia Rudin, Camdyn Shaw, Allie Wittkopf.
Celeste: Liberty Pearce.
Bland: Kyrstin Poe, Jessica Wooten.
Wolfe City: Laney Turner.
Campbell: Jazmine Tapley, Karlie McPherson, Maddie Murphy.
Boles: Maddy Gosnell, Charlea Helmberg.
Coaches: Lesa Millsap, Lone Oak; Garrett Todd, Bland; Blake Winslow, Wolfe City.
