MESQUITE — Royse City’s defending champion 4x400-meter relay team wasn’t expected to have any trouble winning that race again at the District 13-5A track and field meet.
After all, the Bulldogs had the district’s 800-meter champion Chasetin Winston and the district’s 100 and 400 champion Jonah Roberson on the last two legs.
But the Bulldogs’ chance of winning took a big hit when Breylon Harris and Winston missed the second exchange in traffic and the baton bounced off the Hanby Stadium track. Harris frantically bent over to give the stick to Winston, who now found himself trailing most of the field.
Winston and Roberson ran two strong legs and Roberson overtook four teams down the stretch run to anchor Royse City to victory in 3 minutes, 26.15 seconds.
The victory capped a big meet for Winston and Roberson. Winston, who was a state qualifier in the 800 last year, also won that event in 1:58.38 and also took the 1600 at 4:34.01. The next race was the 4x400 so Winston didn’t have much time before he ran on that relay.
Roberson took the 100 in a personal-best 10.67 and won the 400 at 49.44 as Royse City finished fourth to Highland Park, Crandall and Mesquite Poteet in the boys team standings with 76 points.
The top four finishers in each event will advance to the area meet on Thursday, again at Hanby Stadium.
The Greenville Lions finished sixth in the boys team standings with 47 points as Greenville’s 4x100 relay of David Waller, Kamron Neal, O.J. Johnson and Dadrian Payton was second to Highland Park with a 42.92.
The same four Lions will also advance to the area meet after finishing third in the 4x200 with a 1:30.13.
Waller also qualified for area with a third in the triple jump (43-3 1/4) and Neal was third in the 200 (22.14).
“We ran a four-second P.R. in the 4x200 and a P.R. in the 4x100,” said Lions coach Kyle Crumpton. “We’re running our best stuff at the right time.”
Greenville freshman Alana Bishop will advance in the girls 300-meter hurdles after finishing third (48.93).
Led by Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City’s Lady Bulldogs finished third in the girls team standings behind Highland Park and North Forney. Neighbors, who was a state qualifier in the pole vault last year, won that event with a personal-best clearance of 12-1.
Nevaeh Zavala and Chyla Richardson of Royse City both cleared 4-10 in the girls high jump to finish second and third.
District 13-5A Track and Field Meet
Monday, Wednesday
Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings — 1. Highland Park 176, 2. Crandall 111, 3. Mesquite Poteet 78, 4. Royse City 76, 5. North Forney 51, 6. Greenville 47, 7. Forney 44, 8. West Mesquite 37.
100-meter dash — 1. Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 10.67; 2. Beau Lilly, Highland Park, 10.80; 3. Joey Shaw, Mesquite Poteet, 10.83; 4. Langston Howell, North Forney, 10.89; 5. O.J. Johnson, Greenville, 10.94.
200-meter dash — 1. John Rutledge, Highland Park, 21.31; 2. Joey Shaw, Mesquite Poteet, 22.14; 3. Kamron Neal, Greenville, 22.14; 4. Kendrick Jones, Crandall, 22.32; 5. Dadrian Payton, Greenville, 22.61.
400-meter dash — 1. Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 49.44; 2. Jack Danner, Highland Park, 51.77; 3. Mac Kemp, Highland Park, 51.86; 4. Carter Moreland, Highland Park, 52.37.
800-meter run — 1. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 1:58.38; 2. Luke Moffitt, Crandall, 2:02.20; 3. Chris Cowan, Royse City, 2:02.52; 4. Jeff Tubbs-Jimenez, Highland Park, 2:04.11.
1600-meter run — 1. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 4:34.01; 2. Jesus Escamilla-Camargo, West Mesquite, 4:35.90; 3. Benym Fantue, Forney, 4:36.58; 4. Jeff Tubbs-Jimienez, Highland Park, 4:38.22.
3200-meter run — 1. Jesus Escamilla-Camargo, West Mesquite, 10:15.31; 2. William Jaudes, Highland Park, 10:15.46; 3. Benym Fantue, Forney, 10:17.17; 4. Hunter Hegi, Highland Park, 10:37.14.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Kendrick Smallwood, Mesquite Poteet, 13.43; 2. Alex Chukwukele, North Forney, 13.92; 3. Luke Herring, Highland Park, 14.43; 4. Sammy Omosigho, Crandall, 15.05.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Kendrick Smallwood, Mesquite Poteet, 37.65; 2. Luke Herring, Highland Park, 38.48; 3. Alex Chukwukele, North Forney, 40.18; 4. Michael Phillips, North Forney, 40.58.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Highland Park, 42.03; 2. Greenville (David Waller, Kamron Neal, O.J. Johnson, Dadrian Payton), 42.92; 3. Crandall, 42.93; 4. North Forney, 42.94.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Highland Park, 1:28.52; 2. Mesquite Poteet, 1:28.76; 3. Greenville (O.J. Johnson, David Waller, Adrian Payton, Kamron Neal), 1:30.13; 4. Forney, 1:30.57; 6. Royse City (Sam Mutchum, Tatum Woods, Breylon Harris, Miguel Smith), 1:31.77.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Royse City (Nicholas Weaver, Breylon Harris, Chasetin Winston, Jonah Roberson), 3:16.15; 2. Crandall, 3:26.29; 4. Highland Park, 3:28.53; 4. Forney, 3:29.90; 6. Greenville (Thomas Flater, Noe Osorio, Joel Luna, Damian Lewis), 3:45.44.
Shot put — 1. Dorion Maple, Crandall, 49-9; 2. Thomas Jackman, Highland Park, 46-1/2; 3. Tytus Daugherty, Crandall, 45-10; 4. Trevion Mitchell, West Mesquite, 45-2.
Discus — 1. Dorion Maple, Crandall, 140-4; 2. Tytus Daugherty, Crandall, 137-6; 3. De’Mijae Lampkins, Mesquite Poteet, 132-3; 4. Zane Spartz, Royse City, 130-11; 5. Harrison Hays, Royse City, 129-11; 6. Aidan Gilmartin, Royse City, 129-11.
High jump — 1. Isaiah Mayfield, North Forney, 6-2; 2. Luke Herring, Highland Park, 6-1; 3. Sammy Omosigho, Crandall, 6-0; 4. Ray Saalfield, Highland Park, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Thomas Scheirman, Crandall, 13-3; 2. Catcher Murphy, Highland Park, 12-6; 3. Sam Scrivner, Highland Park, 11-6; 4. Hunter Thornton, Highland Park, 11-6; 6. Aidan Walker, Royse City , 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Kendrick Smallwood, Mesquite Poteet, 21-9 3/4; 2. Billy Swanson, North Forney, 21-9; 3. John Rutledge, Highland Park, 21-3 1/4; 4. Javion Jackson, West Mesquite, 21-2; 6. David Waller, Greenville, 20-8.
Triple jump — 1. Tajyrian Turner, West Mesquite, 46-3/4; 2. Sammy Omosigho, Crandall, 43-8 3/4; 3. David Waller, Greenville, 43-3 1/4; 4. Alex Perin, Forney, 42-4 1/2.
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings — 1. Highland Park 104, 2. North Forney 121, 3. Royse City 83, 4. Forney 62, 5. Crandall 50, 6. Mequite Poteet 47, 7. West Mesquite 42, 8. Greenville 11.
100-meter dash — 1. Aleah Washington, North Forney, 12.16; 2. Latiana Gipson, Forney, 12.19; 3. Zariyah Muhammad, North Forney, 12.50; 4. Je’Mela Harris, Crandall, 12.68; 5. Se’Niya Reed, Greenville, 12.75.
200-meter dash — 1. Sai Brookins-Fleming, Mesquite Poteet, 25.62; 2. Jailah Robinson, North Forney, 26.06; 3. K’Aris Smallwood, Mesquite Poteet, 26.26; 4. Arielle Roinson, Forney, 26.53.
400-meter dash – 1. Jailah Robinson, North Forney, 59.34; 2. Kayla Dickerson, Highland Park, 1:02.05; 3. Parker Herzog, Highlqand Park, 1:02.07; 4. Kamaria Carr, North Forney, 1:02.79.
800-meter run — 1. Jailah Robinson, North Forney, 2:19.86; 2. Kayla Dickerson, Highland Park, 2:20.61; 3. Ellie Preston, Highland Park, 2:24.51; 4. Caroline Scott, Highland Park, 2:25.26.
1600-meter run — 1. Ellie Preston, Highland Park, 5:25.40; 2. Sara Cavey, Highland Park, 4:27.24; 3. Callie Godinez, Royse City, 5:27.81; 4. Maddie Cox, Crandall, 5:28.78; 5. Ava Neyra, Royse City, 5:30.11; 6. Emma Neyra, Royse City, 5:32.80.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Emory Rhodes, Highland Park, 15.48; 2. Savannah Hinze, Highland Park, 15.90; 3. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 16.42; 4. Emily Wideman, Highland Park, 16.54; 6. Alana Bishop, Greenville, 16.70.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Savannah Hinze, Highland Park, 47.98; 2. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 48.91; 3. Alana Bishop, Greenville, 48.93; 4. Amaiyah Harrison, Crandall, 49.31.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Mesquite Poteet, 49.07; 2. North Forney, 49.64; 3. Forney, 50.02; 4. Crandall, 50.18; 6. Royse City (Mayaq Holmberg, Kayla Sargent, Camaelia Achuo, Abigael Achuo), 51.09.
4x200-meter relay — 1. North Forney, 1:46.01; 2. Highland Park, 1:46.47; 3. West Mesquite, 1:48.00; 4. Crandall, 1:49.56; 5. Royse City (Alexia Lohman, Ramya Wilson, Camaella Achuo, Lordsdeed Mbuan), 1:49.83.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Highland Park, 4:07.41; 2. North Forney, 4:15.82; 3. Crandall, 4:17.23; 4. Forney, 4:20.94; 5. Royse City (Maya Holmberg, Chyla Richardson, Ramya Wilson, Adeline Nenzou), 4:21.54.
Shot put — 1. Latiana Gipson, Forney, 38-1; 2. Hannah Omosigho, Crandall, 35-11 3/4; 3. Desarae Charles, Forney, 34-2 1/2; 4. Mason Prather, highland Park, 33-1.
Discus — 1. Mason Prather, Highland Park, 113-2; 2. Ellie Jones, Highland Park, 102-9; 3. Cheyenne Haught, Mesquite Poteet, 99-3; 4. Kaylynn Chapman, North Forney, 96-7; 5. Alyssa Cortez, Greenville, 95-10; 6. Zoie Means-Thomas, Royse City, 95-0.
High jump — 1. Callie DeShryver, Highland Park, 4-11; 2. Nevaeh Zavala, Royse City, 4-10; 3. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 4-10; 4. Catherine Hale, Highland Park, 4-8; 5. Kayla Sargent, Royse City, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 12-1; 2. Ailey Fidler, Higland Park, 9-0; 3. Shelbie Boling, Royse City, 8-6; 4. Emory Rhodes, Highland Park, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Precious Okougbodu, West Mesquite, 17-6 3/4; 2. Hattie Speicher, Highland Park, 16-10 3/4; 3. Breasia Allen, North Forney, 16-9; 4. Aleah Washington, North Forney, 16-4; 6. Abigael Achuo, Royse City, 16-3.
Triple jump — 1. Precious Okougbodu, West Mesquite, 38-8 1/2; 2. Hattie Speicher, Highland Park, 35-11 3/4; 3. Abigael Achuo, Royse City, 34-8 1/4; 4. Breasia Allen, North Forney, 34-7 1/4.
