WYLIE — Last week the Royse City Lady Bulldogs opened a best-of-three softball playoff series with a loss to The Colony but bounced back to win the series in three games.
The Lady Bulldogs also opened their best-of-three Region II-5A final championship series with a 9-0 loss to Rock Hill of Prosper. The winner of this series advances to the state tournament in Austin.
“The story of this game was the first half versus the second half,” said Royse City coach Lee Kuyrkendall. “In the first half we stranded seven base runners and had we just come up with one or two clutch hits we could have gotten momentum on our side and kept it.
“To Rock Hill’s credit, in the second half of the game when we made some mistakes their hitters cashed in and put the game away late.”
Rock Hill right-hander Grace Berlage, who entered the game with an 18-2 record and a 1.34 earned run average, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with a strikeout.
Berlage also kept the Lady Bulldogs from scoring in the second after Kaylee Schmitz and Aubrey Watkins reached base with singles.
Berlage kept the Royse City hitters in check for the rest of the game mixing a fastball with an effective changeup.
Katerina Luna put Rock Hill on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with a two-run homer.
The Blue Hawks loaded the bases with no out in the fifth inning against Schmitz, Royse City’s hard-throwing right-hander. Jolie Malan drove in one run with a single. The Blue Hawks scored two more runs on an infield error and then Gabrielle Luna delivered a two-run single.
Abby Mangrum relieved Schmitz on the mound in the seventh.
Rock Hill scored two runs in the seventh on a double by Malan, an RBI triple by Berlage and a ground-out.
Royse City dropped to 31-9-1 for the season while Rock Hill improved to 32-9.
Kuyrkendall met with the Lady Bulldogs in the outfield following the loss.
“Our challenge now is it’s just one game and come back,” he said.
Game two was planned for Friday night at Rock Hill. Game three if needed was planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at Highland Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.