ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Bulldogs stayed undefeated for the 2021 football season with a 35-14 homecoming victory over the Greenville Lions on Friday night.
Last year’s game wasn’t decided until the final play when Ketron Jackson intercepted a Hail Mary pass in his own end zone to preserve a 56-49 Bulldog victory. Jackson now plays for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Royse City outscored the Lions 14-0 in the second half of the 2021 game to go 5-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 8-5A-II play.
The Lions, who opened district play with a 28-0 loss to No. 6 state-ranked Ennis, dropped to 1-4 for the season and 0-2 in district play.
Both teams will enjoy open dates next weekend.
Champ Petty-Dozier, who led the Bulldogs with 127 yards rushing, got his team off to a fast start with a 50-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage. Petty-Dozier also scored on an 13-yard run with 3:26 left.
Greenville hung tough in the first half, staying within 21-14 with scoring drives of 49 and 69 yards. Hue Pitts finished off the 49-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. He wound up with 39 yards on six carries. Micah Simpson wrapped up the 69-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Simpson took turns at quarterback with the starter Joe Galay and led all rushers with 134 yards on 16 carries. Simpson was 5-of-5 passing for 32 yards. Galay went 5-of-11 for 28 yards.
Royse City starting quarterback Kenneth Spring was 6-of-9 passing for 110 yards,including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Weaver in the first quarter. Spring snuck in from 2 yards for a TD in the second quarter.
Tatum Woods spelled Spring at quarterback in the second half and ran for a 9-yard touchdown.
Sam Mitchum ran for 46 yards on 12 carries for the Bulldogs.
O.J. Johnson rushed for 58 yards on 22 carries for the Lions.
Zy Tyson led the Lions and all receivers with eight catches for 46 yards.
