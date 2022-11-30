Royse City, Celeste and Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy will stay busy with basketball tournaments starting on Thursday and wrapping up on Saturday.
The Craig Bowers Memorial Tournament in Royse City features 10 girls teams and eight boys teams. Pool A girls consists of Royse City, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Wylie and Terrell. Pool B includes Dallas Thunder, Plano Prestonwood, Tyler Legacy, Richardson and Dallas Christian.
Pool A boys consists of Royse City, Greenville, Tyler and Terrell. Pool B includes Community, Dallas Bryan Adams, North Forney and Hallsville.
Royse City won both team titles last year as the Bulldogs whipped Wylie East in the finals and the Lady Bulldogs held off Tyler Legacy, 37-36.
The Celeste tournament features seven girls teams: Bonham, Celeste, Cumby, Miller Grove, North Hopkins, Rivercrest and Trenton. The boys division includes Celeste, Farmersville, Howe, Leonard, Lone Oak and Sam Rayburn.
Celeste beat Leonard 65-36 in the boys finals last year and Cumby won the girls title, 41-38 over host Celeste.
The Greenville PTAA tournament includes host PTAA, Overton, CHESS, Fate PTAA, Greenville Christian, DASCHE, Trenton, International Leadership of Texas, Dallas Inspired Visition, Cumby, Savoy and Hawkins.
International Leadership School of Texas, which is from Arlington, outscored Cumby 72-38 to win the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy tournament in Greenville.
Craig Bowers Invitational
Basketball Tournament
Thursday’s schedule
9 a.m. — Girls game: Royse City vs. Greenville, main gym
9 a.m. — Girls game: Dallas Thunder vs. Plano Prestonwood, practice gym
10:30 a.m. — Girls game: Mount Pleasant vs. Wylie, main gym
10:30 a.m. — Girls game: Tyler Legacy vs. Richardson, practice gym
Noon — Boys game: Royse City vs. Terrell, main gym
Noon — Boys game: Tyler vs. Greenville, practice gym
1:30 p.m. — Girls game: Royse City vs. Terrell, main gym
1:30 p.m. — Girls game: Dallas Thunder vs. Dallas Christian, practice gym
3 p.m. — Girls game: Plano Prestonwood vs. Tyler Legacy, main gym
3 p.m. — Girls game: Greenville vs. Mount Pleasant, practice gym
4:30 pm. — Boys game: Royse City vs. Tyler, main gym
4:30 p.m. — Boys game: North Forney vs. Hallsville, practice gym
6 p.m. — Girls game: Wylie vs. Terrell, main gym
6 p.m. — Girls game: Richardson vs. Dallas Christian, practice gym
7:30 p.m. — Boys game: Community vs. Dallas Bryan Adams, main gym
7:30 p.m. — Boys game: Terrell vs. Greenville, practice gym
Celeste Blue Devils Tournament
Thursday’s schedule
9 a.m. — Girls game: Celeste vs. Miller Grove
10:20 a.m. — Boys game: Celeste vs. Lone Oak
11:40 a.m. — Girls game: Cumby vs. Rivercrest
1 p.m. — Boys game: Leonard vs. Farmersville
2:20 p.m. — Girls game: Bonham vs. Trenton
3:40 p.m — Boys game: Howe vs. Sam Rayburn
5 p.m. — Girls game: Miller Grove vs. Cumby
6:20 p.m. — Boys game: Celeste vs. Leonard
7:40 p.m. — Girls game: Celeste vs. North Hopkins
Greenville PTAA Boys Tournament
Thursday’s schedule
8 a.m. — Cumby vs. Hawkins
9:30 a.m. — Dallas Inspire Vision vs. Trenton
11 a.m. — Greenville Christian vs. Fate PTAA
12:30 p.m. — Greenville PTAA vs. Overton
2 p.m. — Hawkins vs. Savoy
4:30 p.m. — International Leadership of Texas vs. Dallas Inspired Vision
6 p.m. — Fate PTAA vs. DASCHE
7:30 p.m. — CHESS vs. Greenville PTAA
