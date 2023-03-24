Royse City and Caddo Mills dropped their bi-district soccer playoff games on Thursday.
Royse City, which finished fourth in District 10-6A, lost 8-0 to 9-6A champion Wylie East. Wylie East, now 24-0 for the season, advanced to the area round to play Mansfield Legacy, a 4-0 winner over Pflugerville Weiss.
Royse City finished its season at 8-13-1. The Lady Bulldogs went 3-8-1 in district play.
Caddo Mills, which had advanced to the third round of the playoffs in each of the two previous seasons, lost 9-1 to Anna in a Class 4A bi-district playoff.
Caddo Mills had finished third in 12-4A behind Mabank and Sunnyvale with an 8-3-1 record. The 18-5-2 Lady Foxes had outscored the district opposition 38-8 in goals.
Anna, now 14-9-1, advanced to the area round to play Summit International Prep, which whipped North Dallas 11-3.
