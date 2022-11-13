ROYSE CITY — The Royse City Bulldogs finished their first regular season of Class 6A football with a third-place finish in one of the most competitive districts in the state.
Then they followed up with an encore of winning their first playoff victory in Class 6A and took home the bi-district Championship trophy with a decisive 45-14 home victory over the Garland Naaman Forest Rangers on Friday night.
The Bulldogs scored five touchdowns and a field goal before the Rangers got on the board.
It was Royse City's quarterback Kenneth Spring that pumped in the positive points for the hometown heroes at Royse City ISD Stadium on a cold and windy night in front of a favorably-sized crowd of Bulldog fans.
Spring scored two touchdowns on the ground from 22 and 31 yards and threw a touchdown pass to highly-recruited receiver Jonah Roberson.
Linebacker Caleb Robb really pumped up the crowd when he blocked a Ranger punt and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
Bulldog kicker Mitchell Stokes was perfect on the night as he connected on all points after touchdowns and also added a 41-yard field goal.
Royse City running back Sam Mitchum crossed over the 1,600 yard rushing mark for the season and also crossed over the goal line for his 20th touchdown of the season. Mitchum was the game's leading rusher with 130 yards rushing before he exited the playoff game very early in the third quarter.
Ranger tailback Isaiah Cunning added some tough yards as he pounded the Bulldog defense for 123 yards and a touchdown on a fourth and goal from the 1-yard line in the final period.
Naaman Forest quarterback Deangelo Perales tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Chance Ables and added a two-point conversion pass to Jason Flores on the Bulldog reserves with 2:14 to play.
The Bulldogs answered quickly as the ensuing Ranger onside kick was picked up by junior Caleb Watkins and returned 53 yards for a Bulldog touchdown with 2:04 to play in the game. Stokes booted the final 45th point in for Royse City.
Royse City's defense picked off two passes. Eric Spring intercepted his fifth pass of the season earlier in the game and sophomore Lucas Olvera picked off the second pass with 10 seconds to play in the game.
Royse City (7-4) will advance to the Region II Class 6A Division II area round against Killeen Harker Heights (10-1) at Waco ISD Stadium in Waco this Friday night at 7:30. Harker Heights won its bi-district playoff, 26-2 over Mansfield.
Naaman Forest finished the season with a 5-6 record.
