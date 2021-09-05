WHITEHOUSE — The Royse City Bulldogs (wrapped up their two-week road trip to begin the 2021 football season, with a 27-13 win on Friday night over the Whitehouse Wildcats.
Even with decimated ranks due to early season injury and COVID-19 protocol, the Bulldogs used their combination of junior quarterback Kenneth Spring, senior tailback Champ Petty-Dozier, junior receiver Jonah Roberson and junior placekicker Mitchell Stokes to capture their second season victory.
Royse City struck first with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Spring to Roberson. A successful extra point by Stokes gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 7:58 to play in the first quarter.
A fumble recovery by senior defensive back Brandon Davis thwarted any threat by Whitehouse and a staunch Bulldog defense set up a first and 10 at the Bulldogs own 13 following a Wildcat punt. Spring then connected with Petty-Dozier on the bubble screen pass and it was all daylight for the senior tailback as he quickly found a seam and sprinted 87 yards for the Bulldogs second touchdown. A successful PAT and Royse City took a 14-0 with 1:50 to play in the opening period.
Mitchell Stokes added his first of two successful field goals with a booming 48-yard kick that capped off a 93-yard Bulldog drive.
Whitehouse eaked out a late first half touchdown on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joey Conflitti to receiver Cedric Wilson with 16 seconds remaining on the first half clock.
Stokes booted his second long field goal with a 42-yarder that capped off an 83-yard drive that gave Royse City a 20-7 lead with 2:20 to play in the third stanza.
Whitehouse’s last attempt at a possible comeback came in the opening minute of the fourth quarter as Conflitti connected with Jermond McCoy on a 4-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was smothered by Royse City on a bobbled snap and the Wildcats trailed 20-13.
Royse City would add the final points in the game as Spring connected with Roberson on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 8:33 to play in the fourth quarter. Stokes added his ninth point of the game.
Spring connected on 65 percent of his passes, completing 13 of 20 attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
Petty-Dozier finished with 57 yards rushing and 105 yards receiving s.
Roberson produced the best game of his career with five receptions for 120 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Roberson also ran for 30 yards on five carries.
Royse City will finally open its home season on Friday night in their final non-district game against the Wylie East Raiders. Kickoff at Royse City ISD Stadium will be 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.