FRISCO — The Royse City Bulldogs opened their 2021 football season with a 44-30 victory over the Frisco Centennial Titans.
Opening on a Thursday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, it was a typical first game of the season. Both teams thrashed around trying to find their key for a win. Missed tackles, incomplete passes and just early season jitters are expected and it did take a couple quarters before both teams settled in and found their groove.
After a scoreless first quarter the Bulldogs opened up the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run by Champ Petty-Dozier with 8:52 remaining to play in the first half.
The Titans answered with a 10-play, 67-yard drive capped off with a 14-yard touchdown run by Tyler Rich.
Both teams traded touchdowns again with Royse City quarterback Kenneth Spring scoring from 1 yard.
Centennial added the same with their quarterback Tyler Rich as he also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with nine seconds remaining in the first half and the score tied 14 all.
Frisco added a 16-point third quarter following two touchdowns and a 24-yard field goal.
Trailing 30-14 headed into the final period, the pieces began to fall into place for the Bulldogs and the explosive offense that was expected began to open up. A 14-yard touchdown pass from Spring to Petty-Dozier and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Spring to Nicholas Weaver changed the score to 30-28 with 8:22 to play in the game.
Royse City finally regained the lead on a beautifully executed 80-yard touchdown run by Sam Mitchum. Spring ran in a two-point conversion and the Bulldogs were leading 36-30.
It was Petty-Dozier on a 39-yard touchdown gallop that put the game away. Another two-point conversion by Harper Branch capped off the scoring.
Petty-Dozier led all game stats with 18 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He had one 14-yard touchdown reception as well.
The Bulldogs will next travel to Whitehouse on Friday.
