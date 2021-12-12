Royse City is moving up to Class 6A for athletics.
The University Interscholastic League made it official for the Bulldogs by releasing reclassification numbers for the athletic seasons 2022-23 and 2023-24.
The Bulldogs will be leaving 5A for 6A, which means they won’t be in the same athletic districts with their I-30 neighbors, the Greenville Lions in football and in other sports.
“I knew we were going to be either a large 5A or a small 6A,” said David Petroff, Royse City’s head football coach and athletic director.
The 5A cutoff enrollment number for high schools was at 2,224. The Bulldogs’ adjusted number they turned in was 2,233.5.
“We’re the fourth smallest number in Class 6A,” said Petroff.
“We’ll be okay,” he said. “It’ll be a challenge, no doubt.”
The Bulldogs were in District 8-5A II in football with Greenville, North Forney, Ennis, Corsicana, Crandall, Sulphur Springs and Forney.
North Forney is also moving up to 6A while Sulphur Springs is dropping down to 4A.
Greenville, which turned in an enrollment of 1,515, will stay in 5A with Forney, Corsicana, Crandall and Ennis.
Terrell, with an enrollment of 1,411, is moving up from 4A to 5A.
“They’re the only local school moving up that could replace those,” Greenville coach Darren Duke said of Royse City, North Forney and Sulphur Springs.
District 13-5A, which includes all the other sports besides football, will undergo a shake-up since Royse City, North Forney and Highland Park are moving up to 6A. Mesquite Poteet and West Mesquite will remain in 5A. Greenville is a current member of 13-5A.
The UIL will be releasing the information on the new athletic districts on Feb. 3. Until that date it’ll be a guessing game as to who the new district opponents will be for the Lions and the Bulldogs.
“When you’ve been in districts with anybody from Denison to Texarkana to Corsicana, it’s hard to predict,” said Duke.
The Lions have been in a district in the past with Texas High, Marshall, Hallsville and Longview Pine Tree and Longview High School.
“That travel was so extreme when we were in that district,” said Duke. “That would be my biggest concern about going east.”
Royse City’s already been playing some 6A teams in some of the sports.
Royse City’s boys basketball team is currently 10-1 and the girls team is 18-2.
“In those sports we’ve been playing Rockwall and Heath anyway,” said Petroff.
Royse City will be the only Greenville-area team to switch classifications.
Caddo Mills (591) and Quinlan Ford (739) will remain in 4A.
Commerce (447) and Lone Oak (323) will remain in 3A.
Boles (168), Bland (223), Celeste (150), Cumby (133) and Wolfe City (219) will remain in 2A and Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy (98), Campbell (95) and Fannindel (41) will remain in Class A.
With Royse City moving up it could be the end of a spirited rivalry in football. The two teams have played some memorable games through the years including a 56-49 thriller that Royse City won in 2020 with an interception by Royse City’s Ketron Jackson of a Hail Mary Greenville pass in the Royse City end zone on the final play of the game.
“We were going to play (non-district),” said Duke. “They’re getting a little too big for us.”
Petroff said the Bulldogs will replace Greenville with Grand Prairie for its scheduled football opener in 2022.
