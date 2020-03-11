Royse City's Mayte Aguilar scored a goal in the second half as the Lady Bulldogs claimed a 1-0 District 15-5A soccer victory over the Greenville Lady Lions on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Royse City improved to 6-1 in district play while the Lady Lions dropped to 0-7.
“They played with a lot of heart,” said Lady Lions coach Shelby Hale. “They didn’t give up. They made one mistake. Cost us a goal.”
Hale singled out the play of Elizabeth Gonzalez, Karen Enriquez, Mariah Rios and Bella Ruelas.
“Elizabeth played well,” said Hale. “Karen really played well in the middle. Mariah and Bella really shored up that back line for us.”
Royse City also claimed the junior varsity match, 4-0.
