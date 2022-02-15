Royse City rolled to a 12-0 District 13-5A girls soccer victory over Greenville on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Royse City scored seven goals in the first half and five in the second half to remain undefeated in district play at 4-0-2. The Lady Bulldogs are 9-2-2 for the season.
Greenville remained winless in district play at 0-6 and is 2-10-1 overall.
“They were very professional,” Royse City Derek Grennawalt said of the Lady Bulldogs. “Very dominant from the start. I was proud of them.”
Trinity Hernandez led Royse City with three goals. Also scoring goals were Abbie Wetzel, Emory Sanchez, Peyton McCrary, Jennie Nwakibu, Arlee Waits, Josilyn Lupercio, Breanna Guzman and Sydney Tate.
Greenville played with only a couple of substitutes. The Lady Lions have been missing some players due to injuries and illnesses.
“They’re doing the best that we can,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros.
Royse City won the junior varsity game, 10-0.
Greenville is to play again on Tuesday at North Forney.
Royse City is scheduled to play at Forney.
---
The Royse City boys downed Greenville 2-0 in District 13-5A soccer at Royse City on Friday.
Royse City is now 2-3-1 in district play while the Lions are 2-4.
Royse City is scheduled to play next on Tueday at home against Forney.
Greenville is scheduled to play next at home on Tuesday against North Forney.
