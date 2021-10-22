Greenville needed to beat Royse City in the Lady Lions’ home volleyball finale on Tuesday to make it back to the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
The Lady Lions won a set but Royse City took the District 13-5A match, 25-23, 25-16, 12-25, 25-19.
Royse City, which has qualified for a playoff berth, improved to 26-13 for the season and 8-4 in district play.
The Lady Lions dropped to 22-15 and 4-8.
“We played hard,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They had a little fight in them. Didn’t have enough to pull it out.”
The Lady Lions honored four seniors in pre-game ceremonies: Tisha Pradhan, Brooke Hutchings, Jenna Wade and Christa Carroll.
Hutchings and Wade led the Lady Lions at the net with some big hits off the sets from junior Sydney Walker, who recently passed the 2,000-mark for career assists. Hutchings recently passed the 1,000-mark for career kills. Hutchings finished with 15 kills, Wade had nine and Pradhan tallied six.
Hutchings and Laney Himes both recorded 25 digs to lead Greenville’s defense, Sydney Walker managed nine and Caroline Bowers finished with six.
Walker set for 30 assists and Hutchings set for four.
Nevaeh Zavala led Royse City at the net with 18 kills.
Andrea Coady paced the Royse City defense with 22 digs.
Victoria Larson set for 23 assists and Alayna Howard set for 17 assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Larson served for a team-high four aces for Royse City.
“It was important for us,” said Royse City coach Victoria Orms.
Royse City swept Greenville in three sets at Royse City on Sept. 24. Orms said she expected a tougher match against the Lady Lions in Greenville.
“They’ve been playing all the teams better in the second half,” she said.
Royse City was at full strength for the match.
“This is the first time that everybody’s been healthy,” said Orms.
Greenville plays its next two district matches on the road at West Mesquite on Friday and then at North Forney on Tuesday.
Royse City also plays two games on the road on Friday at Crandall and on Tuesday at Forney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.