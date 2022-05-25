The 31-8-1 Royse City Lady Bulldogs are making school history in softball.
They outlasted The Colony in a three-game regional semifinal series this past weekend to reach the Region II-5A finals for the first time. They’ll be facing 31-9 Prosper Rock Hill in another best-of-three series that is to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wylie. Game two is planned for 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper Rock Hill. If a third game is needed it’s scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Highland Park.
Royse City had been 6-0 in the playoffs but lost its first game to The Colony 5-3. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back to beat The Colony 3-2 on Friday and 8-6 on Saturday.
Rock Hill knocked off Royse City’s District 13-5A rival Forney in the other region semifinal, winning 7-1 and 4-3 after dropping the first game 5-4.
Royse City turned back a rally by The Colony with the bases loaded after Ryleigh Hewlett made a big catch for the final out of game three.
Kaylee Schmitz struck out six while picking up the mound win.
Emma Moore drove in two runs for Royse City with a single in the first inning. Lacey Hicks and Haley Gardella drove in runs in the sixth for the Lady Bulldogs.
Moore and Nina Holm slugged back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth in the 3-2 win to back the pitching of Schmitz, who struck out eight. Ryley Lance drove in the game-winning run in the seventh with a double.
Rock Hill, which is in its second season of varsity softball, got a two-run double from Katerina Luna in its 4-3 win over Forney.
The Blue Hawks beat out The Colony for first place in District 10-5A with a 13-1 record.
Rock Hill swept Frisco Lone Star 8-0 and 10-0 at the bi-district round and Dallas Wilson 7-0 and 16-0 in the area playoffs. Rock Hill then beat Frisco Heritage 4-2 in a one-game playoff at the regional quarterfinal round.
Rock Hill pitcher Grace Berlage is 18-2 for the season with a 1.34 earned run average. Taylor Hagen is 8-1 with a 2.86 ERA.
Veronica Cully is batting .427 for the Blue Hawks with 42 runs. Berlage is batting .429 with 43 runs batted in and five homers. Katerina Luna is batting 370 with 40 RBIs.
The winner of the Royse City-Rock Hill series will advance to the University Interscholastic League state tournament set for June 3-4 at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
State softball playoffs
Class 5A bi-district — (Best of three) Game 1: Royse City 2, Ennis 1; Game 2: Royse City 9, Ennis 3.
Class 5A area — Royse City vs. Huntsville. (Best of three) Game 1: Royse City 6, Huntsville 4; Game 2: Royse City 2, Huntsville 0.
Class 5A regional quarterfinals — Royse City vs. Red Oak. (Best of three), Game 1: Royse City 4, Red Oak 0; Game 2: Royse City 4, Red Oak 3.
Class 5A regional semifinals — Royse City vs. The Colony. Game 1: The Colony 5, Royse City 3; Game 2: Royse City 3, The Colony 2. Game 3: Royse City 8, The Colony 6.
Class 5A regional finals — Royse City vs. Prosper Rock Hill. (Best of three), Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wylie; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Prosper Rock Hill; Game 3: (if necessary) , 3 p.m. Saturday, Highland Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.