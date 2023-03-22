Baseball great Roger Clemens is to appear at a promotion on Friday at a grocery store in Fate, Texas.
Clemens, who pitched for four Major League teams from 1984-2007, is to appear from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fresh By Brookshire's store at 5100 E. Interstate 30 in Fate.
TeaZa is holding a meet and greet with Clemens. One free autographed photo of Clemens will be allowed per person.
Clemens, nicknamed The Rocket, pitched the Texas Longhorns to an NCAA national championship in 1983 before he was selected that year by the Boston Red Sox in the MLB draft.
Clemens went 354-184 with a 3.12 earned run average and 4,672 strikeouts during his career with the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Yankees and Astros.
He was an 11-time all-star and won seven Cy Young Awards.
He set a MLB record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game.
