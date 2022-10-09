ROCKWALL — It was an old fashioned toe to toe fight to the end as Rockwall claimed a 50-24 District 10-6A football victory over the Royse City Bulldogs.
Rockwall, ranked No. 20 in 6A, improved to 6-1 for the season and improved to 3-0 in district play. Royse City dropped to 3-3 and 1-1.
In the first half, the Bulldogs matched any and everything Rockwall could toss at them.
Both teams were attempting onside kicks, tossing halfback passes and pulling out the trick plays to gain an edge in the first half. And both left the Cameron-Webb field dragging with exhaustion after the first half.
The second half left people scratching their heads as to what happened to the exciting first-half touchdown tosses, the break-away runs and the error-free football being played on both sides of the ball.
The Yellowjackets ended the night with 515 yards of offense. Rockwall quarterback Lake Bennett completed 28 of 38 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Fourteen of those passes went to Noble Johnson for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Parker Williams was the leading ground gainer for Rockwall with 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.
Royse City’s Sam Mitchum racked up nearly all of his yardage in the first half of play as he ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Royse City quarterback Kenneth Spring also racked up most of his statistics in the first half as a stingy Rockwall defense shut down the Bulldogs in the second half. Spring passed for two TDs, completing 61 percent of his passes for 115 yards.
Spring’s touchdown passes went to Jonah Roberson and Nicholas Weaver.
Thirteen years had passed since these two old rivals have met.
The Royse City Bulldogs will be back home on Friday night and will play host to the Mesquite Skeeters.
It will be the Bulldogs’ Hall of Fame game as five new members will be inducted into the popular and honored tradition established at Royse City High School. Being inducted into the 2022 Royse City ISD Athletic Hall of Fame will be Billy Ray Cookston, who played football for Royse City’s first undefeated regional championship team in 1954.
Also Gabby Mendoza Bradford will be inducted. Bradford, a 2002 graduate, was a track and field standout for the Bulldogs and was recently inducted into her college ahletic hall of fame.
Carlos Gallegos, a 2008 graduate, was a two time all-state wide receiver for the Bulldogs. Gallegos also was a highly-recruited baseball pitcher.
Also inducted will be Rodney Webb, current athletic director for Highland Park and former successful coach at Royse City, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall and most recently at Denton Guyer. Webb coached the Wildcats to the state championship game in 2021.
And the final inductee will be Bobby Summers, the longtime stadium announcer, a school board member for nearly 30 years and also a multi-sport athlete while attending and graduating for Royse City in 1967.
The kickoff at Royse City ISD Stadium will be at 7 p.m. and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at 6:30.
