The first baseball game that Bob May ever attended was a classic matchup.
As a 7-year-old from Stoneham, Massachusetts, May went with his father to see the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox in a 1949 game at Fenway Park in Boston.
“My first impression was seeing the Green Monster,” he said of the famous left field wall.
He watched Hall-of-Fame legends Ted Williams of the Red Sox and Joe DiMaggio from the Yankees slug it out.
“My dream was to replace Ted Williams in left field,” said the current resident of Rockwall.
May never did play for the Red Sox. As a Little Leaguer in 1952, he went 0-for-34 at the plate with more than 20 strikeouts.
“It is very hard to hit the ball when you are fearful of being hit by the ball,” he said.
But May’s remained a passionate fan of the sport of baseball. Passionate enough that he has played baseball board games in his spare time for more than 60 years and was president from 1989 to 1995 of Pursue the Pennant, which made baseball board games.
“Every spring, I would pick up a baseball magazine to read about all the 16 major league teams and the predictions for each team, especially my Boston Red Sox,” he said. “In these magazines, I would see advertisements about baseball board game simulations.”
May asked for a baseball board game for Christmas in 1955 and has been playing the board games ever since.
May’s wife Michele piqued his interest in black baseball players in 1992 when as a Christmas gift she gave him a National Baseball Hall of Fame book that also included nine Negro League players.
He began to wonder about the many talented black baseball players, who for nearly 60 years were left out of the major leagues due to prejudice. How would they have fared against their counterparts? Like how would have Ted Williams have done at the plate against the legendary black baseball pitcher Satchel Paige? Or would black catcher Josh Gibson, who was credited with 900 home runs in his career, have homered when facing Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Sandy Koufax?
And Oscar Charleston, James “Cool Papa” Bell and Cristobal Torriente, three more top black players, how would they have done against other MLB Hall of Famers?
May set about answering these questions through Pursue the Pennant baseball board game simulation. And then he wrote two books that honored black baseball through game simulation.
The first book is called “The Best Season — The First Ninety Games” and the second one is called “The Best Season — The Challenging Finish.”
During the summer of 2010 he used the board game to a play a tournament with 21 black baseball stars against the MLB stars from the 1880s through the 1970s.
“When I finished the tournament, the black ball stars dominated, and I wanted to share the outcome with other baseball fans,” he said.
Readers of the book will learn about players they might not have ever heard about including first baseman Walter “Buck” Leonard, outfielder Turkey Stearnes and shortstops Pop Lloyd and Willie Wells.
When not following baseball, May is a substitute teacher at the Rockwall Independent School District. But though he lives in Texas his favorite teams are the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.
“When you’re from Boston, they’re the only teams you care about,” he said.
