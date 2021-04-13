MESQUITE — Rockwall Heath boys soccer coach Phil Duhon told his players heading into Tuesday night’s University Interscholastic League 6-A state semifinals that they weren’t in a “David vs. Goliath” matchup, but one of two giants facing off on the pitch for a shot at a state title.
After 100 scoreless minutes, Heath Rockwall proved it was indeed a giant with a 3-1 shootout victory over Allen. It was the play of 6-foot-5 sophomore goalie Eli Finley that was the difference.
“I think he intimidated them,” Duhon said of Finley’s impressive night of turning away one Allen attack after another.
In the end, Finley was able to get Allen’s shooters to miss twice and he blocked the second attempt on goal that sent up a spectacular cheer from the more than 1,000 people who attended the match from Rockwall, who made the drive to Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The victory sets up a championship match against San Antonio Lee at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Georgetown. Lee defeated Jersey Village 2-0 to advance to the finals.
In the shootout, the Hawks got goals from Brock Bernard, Jose Ramirez and it was Oscar Perales who kicked the game-winner to set off a wild post-game celebration.
Allen and Heath met in the season opener in January and finished in a 4-4 tie. Tuesday night's matchup was a physical battle with plenty of fouls, a yellow card against Heath on a rough tackle and a lot of grabbing and pushing. However, it was the towering figure of Finley that made the difference for the Hawks.
The championship matchup pits one of the state's best teams in Lee, which is 27-1 coming into the title, against one of the state's biggest surprises in Heath, which was winless in its final seven matches before getting hot in the playoffs.
The Hawks have allowed just one goal in their playoffs run.
