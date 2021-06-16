One-run margins were the norm for the University Interscholastic League baseball state tournament last week.
Four of the six state titles were decided by only one run in games played at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock plus one game at the UFCU Disch Falk Field in Austin.
Rockwall-Heath won its second state title, its first in Class 6A, 4-3 over Keller.
Barbers Hill took the 5A championship 2-1 over Hallsville, Barbers Hill also won the girls 5A softball title the previous week by a 4-1 margin over ledo.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove won 2-1 over Rusk in the 4A finals.
Malakoff held off Corpus Christi London 8-7 in the 3A championship.
New Deal won the 2A title, 7-2 over Garrison and Fayetteville took the Class A title, 6-4 over Kennard.
Heath’s been to the state baseball tournament twice and won it both times, including 2012, when the Hawks whipped Cleburne 10-1 in the 5A finals.
The margin was much closer this time as Caden Fiveash’s sacrifice fly drove in Zach Rike with the winning run in the sixth inning. Rike reached base on a single.
Fiveash picked up the mound victory in relief of starter Jonny Lowe and was named the most valuable player for the 6A tournament. Fiveash pitched two scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits with three strikeouts. Lowe allowed five hits, five walks and one earned run in five innings while striking out seven.
Rike, who was 2-for-3 at the plate, made the all-tournament team for Heath along with Lowe, catcher Kevin Bazzell and shortstop Karson Krowka. Bazzell drove in a run in the first with a single and a run in the third with a sacrifice fly. Krowka scored two runs for Heath. Jett Williams also scored a run and was 2-for-3 at the plate as Heath wound up 38-11-1 for the season, including a victory in the regional finals over rival Rockwall.
Braden Davis and Todd Baffa pounded pounded two hits at the plate to lead Keller, which finished at 36-8 for the season.
Barbers Hill pitchers Maddox Malone and Raithen Malone combined on a four-hitter in the win over Hallsville.
Pleasant Grove pitcher Coe Blain allowed only one hit and one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings against Rusk.
Bryson Adair went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs batted in to lead Malakoff.
Noah Rodriguez drove in four runs to lead New Deal.
Fayetteville capitalized on 10 walks and three errors to beat Kennard.
UIL state baseball tournament
Class 6A state finals
Rockwall-Heath 4, Keller 3
Class 5A state finals
Barbers Hill 2, Hallsville 1
Class 4A state finals
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 2, Rusk 1
Class 3A state finals
Malakoff 8, Corpus Christi London 7
Class 2A state finals
New Deal 7, Garrison 2
Class A state finals
Fayetteville 6, Kennard 4
