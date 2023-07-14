Whenever Lucas Borrero barely missed a four-foot putt on the last hole of regulation, he worried that he missed out on a chance to qualify for the Texas State Open golf tournament.
"I thought that was it," said Borrero, who hung his head for a moment after the miss.
Borrero got a second chance to qualify and made good on it, surviving a six-hole playoff at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville to nail down the third berth in the Texas State Open set for July 25-28 at The Cascades Country Club in Tyler. Borrero, who is a senior golfer at Dallas Baptist University, outlasted Paris pro Kevin Dillen and Franklin Walley of Anna in the playoff after the three golfers had tied for third place with one-over rounds of 73.
"It definitely was a grind," he said. "I'd already played 18 holes but playing six more is very stressful."
And hot. The temperature was in the 90s by the time Borrero finished 24 holes of play.
Talk about hot. Rockwall golfer Bryce Waters shot a five-under 67 to finish first in the tournament. He carded six birdies and one bogey on two turns around the nine-hole layout.
Waters, who grew up in Midland, played on a state championship golf team at Midland Christian and then played college golf at Odessa Junior College and Wyoming.
Waters recently played on the PGA Lationamerica tour in tournaments at Lima, Peru; Qutio, Ecuador; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and San Martin de los Andes, also in Argentina.
"It was the best time of my life," he said.
He'll be playing in the Texas State Open for the second time.
"Two years ago I missed the cut by one stroke."
He said he liked playing The Oaks.
"It's a tricky golf course out here," he said. "You've got to hit it well off the tee. I love 9-hole courses."
Sulphur Springs pro Alex Motes grabbed the second qualifying spot with a 3-under round of 69.
Walley, who is from Anna, said he played in the tournament in support of the Northern Texas PGA and one of its benefactors Jerry Ransom, the Mayor of Greenville who is also the president of The Oaks. Ransom competed in the tournament, shooting an 85.
"We're the only 9-hole course in Texas to get to host this tournament," said Ransom. "We had a good field. It's an honor for us to get to do it. It's nice to have the strong field that we had today. I support a lot of junior golf and it's really about growing the game."
Greenville golfer Eric Kelley, who's won in several tournaments in Hunt County, missed the playoff for third place by only one stroke with his 74.
Local golfer David Weaks, who finished second last year, fired a 78, as did former Greenville Lion golfers Scott Wagoner and Matthew Neyra.
The Oaks qualifier
53rd annual Texas State Open
Golf Qualifying Tournament
The Oaks Country Club
Thursday, Greenville
1. 67 — *Bryce Waters, Rockwall
2. 69 — *Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs
3. 73 — **Lucas Borrero (a), Cypress
3. 73 — Kevin Dillen, Paris
3. 73 — Franklin Walley, Anna
6. 74 — Garrett Landers, Sulphur Springs
6. 74 — Eric Kelley (a), Greenville
8. 76 — Rick Woodson, Sachse
9. 78 — Chance Mulligan (a), Dallas
9. 78 — Scott Wagoner (a), Dallas
9. 78 — David Weaks (a), Greenville
9. 78 — Sam Benson (a), Gilmer
9. 78 — Matthew Neyra (a), Royse City
15. 80 — Zac Frazier (a), Fort Worth
16. 82 — Dakota Hart (a), Sachse
17. 84 — Bob Dunn (a), Greenville
17. 84 — Austin Coyle, Frisco
19. 85 — Jerry Ransom (a), Greenville
20. 88 — Bobby Bigby (a), Greenville
21. 92 — Jason Kessler (a), Greenville
*Qualified for Texas State Open
**Won a playoff
(a) Amateur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.