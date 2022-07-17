Longtime teaching professional Rick Woodson of Sachse fired a one-under 71 to finish first in the Texas State Open qualifying golf tournament on Thursday at The Oaks Country Club in Greenville.
Woodson, who placed sixth in this tournament last year, earned a spot in the 52nd Texas State Open scheduled for July 26-29 at The Cascades Country Club in Tyler. Last year’s Texas Open had a purse of $210,000 with $42,500 going to the winner Jack Ireland of The Woodlands.
Greenville golfer David Weaks finished second The Oaks at 75 and is an alternate to the Texas State Open.
The tournament was delayed a couple of hours by some well-needed rain and finished on a warm note with temperatures pushing the 100-degree mark.
Woodson, who is now a teaching pro at the Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson, said he’s taught golf to hundreds of golfers.
“The only reason I’m playing in this one is because of Jerry Ransom,” said Woodson. “He’s my good friend. I’m up here to support this course and this qualifier. This is a neat little place.”
Ransom, the mayor of Greenville, also competed in the tournament, tying with Nathan Weaks of Lone Oak for 10th place at 87. Ransom is also president of The Oaks Country Club.
“This is a good, fun golf course,” Woodson said of the nine-hole layout. “I grew up on a fine nine-hole golf course in West Texas (Lamesa). The greens are as good as I’ve putted on all year.”
David Weaks finished second despite drawing a two-stroke penalty for playing the wrong ball. He said the other ball was also a Titleist 3 with similar markings.
Weaks was one-under par for the last five holes.
Alejandro Santibanez of San Antonio was third at 77. Preston Cox of Frisco tied with Brady Davenport of Greenville and Scott Wagoner of Dallas for fourth place at 78. Cox played college golf at Birmingham Southern. Davenport is a former Rains Wildcat football player. Wagoner played golf in high school for the Greenville Lions and in college for the Rice Owls.
The Oaks is the only nine-hole course serving as a qualifying tournament for the Texas State Open. Other sites include the Texarkana Country Club, Hurricane Creek in Anna and the Woodlands Country Club.
Ransom called it a “real honor for the Oaks to host again this year.”
John Hayden of Birmingham, Alabama led the qualifiers last year at the Oaks with a 74 and Trevor Arianna of Wylie grabbed the second spot at 75. Hayden wound up in a tie for 60th place (66-69-72-76) at the Texas State Open last year and Arianna missed the cut (77-82).
Texas State Open Qualifier
Thursday, The Oaks Country Club
Greenville
1. Rick Woodson, Sachse 71
2. David Weaks, Greenville 75
3. Alejandro Santibanez, San Antonio 77
4. Preston Cox, Frisco 78
4. Brady Davenport, Greenville 78
4. Scott Wagoner, Dallas 78
7. Jason Dawber, Bonham 79
7. Brady Wright, Marshall 79
9. Zac Frasier, Azle 83
10. Nathan Weaks, Lone Oak 87
10. Dr. Jerry Ransom, Greenville 87
WD Todd Mayfield, Anna
