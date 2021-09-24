A couple of news sources are reporting that the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will be leaving the Lone Star Conference in athletics to join the Southland Conference.
A&M-Commerce, which is a charter member of the LSC, announced two public events on Tuesday "related to a special announcement which will have significant impact on the institution and its intercollegiate athletics program."
One event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Nursing/Health Sciences Building in Commerce and the other is planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Toyota Stadium is the home of the FC Dallas Soccer team and also holds football games, including those involving high school teams from the Frisco ISD
A&M-Commerce, then called East Texas State, was one of five universities to found the LSC in 1931. The other four universities have since left the conference.
The Southland Conference has been undergoing some changes after Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin left the Southland to join the Western Athletic Conference.
