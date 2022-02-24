WYLIE — An 11-0 run to start the second half helped the Red Oak Hawks pull away from Royse City for a 78-62 Class 5A boys bi-district basketball victory on Tuesday.
Royse City trailed just 39-36 at halftime but Devin Boone and Kirk Queensbourough led the Hawks on the run that gave them a 50-36 lead with 4:50 left in the third quarter.
Donovan Alexander broke the scoreless drought for Royse City, hitting a 3-pointer but the Bulldogs went into the final quarter trailing 58-44.
The two teams traded some dunk shots in the fourth quarter, including one each by Royse City’s Jammel Ward and Gavin Alexander but the Hawks battled the Bulldogs to an 18-18 standoff in the final quarter.
Chase Ferguson, who hit five 3-pointers, led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Donovan Alexander was next with 14 and Gavin Alexander tossed in 10 as the Bulldogs finished at 25-11.
“Lost to a really good and hot shooting Red Oak team tonight,” Royse City coach Dallas Bookout posted on Facebook. “I’ll have a lot more to say about this season later, but I am so proud of these guys and what they accomplished this season. Going from four wins last year to 25 wins this year and earning a playoff spot...what a year for them!
“The thing I will remember most though is how much they cared about each other and the family they became. They were so hungry and just willing to buy in. They have laid the foundation for future success in this program and in their own lives. This is a special group and I can’t thank them enough for allowing me to be a part of it.”
Queensbourouogh, who scored inside and out, led the Hawks with 22 points, while Tarrence Warren added 17 and Amari Sweet tossed in 13.
Red Oak, now 26-6, advances to the area round to play Mount Pleasant, a 50-41 bi-district winner over Tyler.
Class 5A boys bi-district
Royse City 19 17 8 18 —62
Red Oak 18 21 19 18 —78
RC: Gavin Alexander 10, Donovan Alexander 14, Chase Ferguson 21, Mason Lenamond 5, Jammel Ward 6, Nicholas Weaver 6.
RO: Jace Wyatt 2, Tarrence Warren 17, Amari Sweet 13, Mark Broussard 3, Devin Boone 4, Jarden Murphy 8, Franklin Hunter 3, Kirk Queensbourough 22, Kamal Brooks 2.
Records: RC 25-11, RO 26-6.
