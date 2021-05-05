Making the playoffs in back to back seasons has carried over into the Greenville Lions’ spring football workouts.
That’s the word from the Lions’ head coach Darren Duke.
“That’s the thing that you notice, their expectations and what they understand,” said Duke. “The day to day practices are at a high enough level to get better.
“I’ve been pleased with the effort and the energy level,” he said.
The Lions have been practicing from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. on school days. They’ll be practicing after school this week after the Lions’ baseball season was completed. Seven or eight of the Lions’ football prospects have been playing baseball including the top returning quarterback Joe Galay. Galay and the football players who are on the baseball team have been participating in limited football workouts. Galay was 5-of-9 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown last season as he backed senor Brandon Stephens on the Lions’ 4-5 playoff team.
“They’ve still been going through our individual drills,” said Duke. “We haven’t been hitting on them.
“We don’t want to bang on them, that’s why we haven’t done as much after school practicing. That’s why we’re going to pick it up next week,” he said.
Duke said about 75 football players have been going through spring practice. The spring practices will end with a Red-White intrasquad football game at 6 p.m. on May 13 at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
“We’ll come back after school on Tuesday and Thursday,” said Duke. “May 6 we’re going to scrimmage a little bit.”
Duke said the Lions have been lucky so far with the weather conditions.
“It’s been good,” he said. “We have been lucky on that. We have had nothing but good weather.”
