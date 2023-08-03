Former Greenville Lions assistant and longtime head coach Randy Jackson was named on Thursday as the interim athletic director and head football coach of the Greenville Lions.
Jackson was an assistant coach for the Lions from 1992-95 and has been a head football coach for 21 seasons with a career record of 170-78-0. He's been a head coach at Paducah, Mason, DeKalb, Lone Oak (from 2004-2009), Mesquite Poteet, Plano East, Grapevine and North Forney. He also coached assistant at Quinlan Ford.
“Greenville ISD is indeed blessed to have Coach Jackson taking the helm as interim athletic director,” said GISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe. “One of the things that most impresses me about him is his emphasis on developing a culture that focuses on teamwork and leadership among student athletes. In fact, he has written a book about the subject, Culture Defeats Strategy: Seven Lessons on Leadership from a Texas High School Football Coach.”
His awards include: the DFW Tom Landry Award; the Texas High School Coaches Association Beyond the Game Award; and the 4A Texas Sports Writers Coach of the Year.
He also taught social studies composition for many years. He retired from North Forney in 2021. Following his retirement, he took a position in the German Football League as the offensive coordinator for the Potsdam Royals, who advanced to the German Bowl.
“I am thrilled and honored to join the Lion family,” Jackson said. “We are going to hit the ground running in all sports this fall.”
Boothe said after hearing about the opening, Jackson immediately contacted the district, and it was clear that he was the right match.
“Coach Jackson always focuses on students and their success, both on and off the field," Boothe said. “He truly cares about Greenville, which makes him the perfect fit for us and our community.”
Jackson grew up in Tenaha in East Texas, the same hometown as the Lions' previous head coach Darren Duke, who announced his resignation on Tuesday. Duke had been the Lions' head football coach and athletic director since 2006 and faced Jackson's North Forney teams several times in district play.
Duke had been the head coach/AD of the Lions since 2016. He served as an assistant coach under previous head football coach/AD Marvin Sedberry from 1993 to 2001 at Greenville, Dallas Carter and Bryan. Duke was a defensive coordinator on the football staff and the Lions' head track and field coach.
