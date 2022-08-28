EMORY — The Rains Wildcats outscored Lone Oak 24-14 in a 2022 football season opener at Wildcat Stadium in Friday.
Lone Oak quarterback Adrian Gudgel was 13-of-25 passing for 150 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 38 yards on 15 carries.
Peyton Patterson caught four passes for eight yards for Lone Oak. Corbin Johnson caught two passes for 63 yards, including a 47-yarder. Austin Jackson caught two for 29 yards. Reese Goodwin caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. Other Buffaloes with catches included Trey Hubbard (1-31), Luke Ohannessian (1-1), Cameron Womack (1-0) and Nick Counts (1--2).
Patterson led the Lone Oak rushers with 65 yards on 10 carries. Jackson rushed for 13 yards on seven carries.
Johnson led the Lone Oak defense with four solo tackles and Womack had two solo tackles.
The two head coaches are both the sons of former Lone Oak head coaches. Rains coach Charlie Coker is the son of Jim Coker. Logan Turner of Lone Oak is the son of Brad Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.