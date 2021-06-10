AUSTIN — Chanlee Oakes struck out six and drove in three runs to lead the Rains Lady Wildcats to their second state softball title in three years.
Oakes was named the most valuable player of the tournament as she helped Rains to an 11-5 win over Diboll in the Class 3A state finals. Oakes improved her season record on the mound to 12-1 as she gave up seven hits and four earned runs. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Mia Cason of Rains went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, while shortstop Leo Terry and left fielder Lynzee Hague both managed two hits and Avery Songer, Cambree Oakes and Landry Lewers finished with one hit each.
Rains, which finished the season at 39-1, also slipped past Bishop 2-1 in the state semifinals as Sage Hoover fired a four-hitter while striking out 12 to run her record to 23-0. She walked four. Chanlee Oakes drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh with a double. Oakes scored Rains’ other run in the fourth inning on a double by Lewers.
Hoover, Caison, Hague, Madi Reid and Avery Songer joined Chanlee Oakes on the all-tournament team.
Rains also reached the state tournament in 2018 but lost in the semifinals in extra innings.
Rockwall, in its first appearance at state, lost in the 6A semifinals to Converse Judson, 6-2. That game was moved to Leander because of rain in Austin.
Emily Ayala limited Rockwall to seven hits and two earned runs.
Lauryn Ramos drove in three runs to lead Judson, including a two-run homer.
Carter Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate for Rockwall, driving in both runs. Smith was named to the all-tournament team.
Deer Park slipped past Judson 1-0 in the 6A finals. Erin Perez drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth after Judson left the bases loaded in the top half of the inning.
Dodd City whipped D’Hanis 8-4 in the Class A state finals, while Stamford slipped past former state champion Crawford in the 2A finals.
Liberty took the 4A state title and Barbers Hill won the 5A championship.
UIL state softball tournament
Class 6A state finals
Deer Park 1, Converse Judson 0
Class 5A state finals
Barbers Hill 4, Aledo 1
Class 4A state finals
Liberty 10, Calallen 3
Class 3A state finals
Rains 11, Diboll 5
Class 2A state finals
Stamford 5, Crawford 4
Class A state finals
Dodd City 8, D’Hanis 4
