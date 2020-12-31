Emory Rains and Prairiland, the top two teams in District 12-3A, shared most of the top honors on the girls all-district volleyball team.
Rains, which finished at 25-2 for the season, claimed four of the top awards including most valuable player (Harley Kreck), setter of the year (Kaitylyn Brock), libero of the year (Leo Terry) and coaching staff of the year. Kreck, a 6-0 sophomore, led Rains for the season in kills (306) and digs (278).
Prairiland, the district runner-up, captured the newcomer of the year award (Chloe Raley), plus the offensive attacker of the year (T.J. Folse) and the blocker of the year (Reese Parris).
Bailie Ragsdale of Lone Oak captured the defensive utility player of the year award. Ragsdale has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Northwestern State of Louisiana.
The top server award went to Edgewood freshman Trinity Hale.
Local players earning first-team all-district honors included Emma Dobbs and Payton Miller of Commerce and Marissa Hubbard from Lone Oak.
Cadye Shaw of Commerce made the second team along with Hannah Green and Addison Springer of Lone Oak.
All-District 12-3A
Girls Volleyball Team
Most valuable player — *Harley Kreck, Rains, Soph.
Newcomer of the year — Chloe Raley, Prairiland, Soph.
Setter of the year — Kaitlyn Brock, Rains, Soph.
Offensive/attacker of the year — *T.J. Folse, Prairiland, Sr.
Blocker of the year — Reese Parris, Prairiland, Sr.
Libero of the year — Leo Terry, Rains, Sr.
Defensive utility player of the year — Bailie Ragsdale, Lone Oak, Sr.
Server of the year — Trinity Hale, Edgewood, Fr.
Coaching staff of the year — Rains
*Unanimous selection
FIRST TEAM
Chloe Prestridge Paris Chisum Sr.
Emmy Williams Paris Chisum Jr.
Emma Dobbs Commerce Jr.
Payton Miller Commerce Jr.
Maddy Bolin Grand Saline Jr.
Keeley Randle Edgewood Sr.
Marissa Hubbard Lone Oak Sr.
Ali Sessums Prairiland Jr.
Katy Traylor Rains So.
Chanlee Oakes Rains Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Kelsea Ball Paris Chisum Jr.
Peyton Holland Paris Chisum So.
Cadye Shaw Commerce Jr.
Tristen Smith Edgewood So.
Ella Tyner Edgewood So.
Lauren Momon Grand Saline So.
Hannah Green Lone Oak Sr.
Addison Springer Lone Oak Jr.
Abi Farmer Prairiland Jr.
Storey Smith Rains So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Paris Chisum: Kaci Williams, Sr.; Zoe England, Sr.; Carly Bell, Soph.; Brylea Marshall, Soph.; Emma Garner, Fr.
Commerce: Jalene Balderrama, Jr.; Briana Heslop, Jr.; Sydney Oliphant, Jr.; Kiara Reynolds, Soph.; Jaida Harris, Fr.
Edgewood: Ella Tyner, Soph. Gracie Cates, Fr.; Kassidy Paul, Fr.; Brooklyn McPherson, Soph.; Amelia Phillips, Jr.
Grand Saline: Campbell McCown, Jr.; Addison Fisher, Sr.; Rebekah Harrington, Sr.; Andria Houser, Sr.
Lone Oak: Emily Brannon, Soph.; Rileigh Neavill, Fr.
Prairiland: Kyndal Yaross, Soph.; Hanna Cope, Soph.; Lanna Riney, Fr.
Rains: Krislynn McGinty, So.; Cambree Oakes, Fr.; Jasey Campbell, Fr.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Paris Chisum: Zoe England, Cloe Prestridge, Kaci Williams, Kelsea Ball, Carly Bell, Peyton Holland, Brylea Marshall, Emma Garner.
Commerce: Jaylene Balderama, Emma Dobbs, Jaida Harris, Briana Heslop, Payton Miller, Sydney Oliphant, Kiara Reynolds, Cadye Shaw, Meme Wilson.
Edgewood: Bailey Brooks, Gracie Cates, Brooke Elliott, Trinity Hale, Jasmine Jackman, Brooklyn McPherson, Kassidy Paul, Amelia Philips, Kelley Randle, Trisen Smith, Ella Tyner.
Grand Saline: Hannah Aaron, Maeghan Block, Isabella Strickland, Addison Fisher, Andria House, Rebekah Harrington, Allison Gardner, Darria Morgan, Madison Bolin, Allison Dugan, Gabrielle Lewis, Marti Lewis, Campbell McCown.
Lone Oak: Allie Ramm, Hannah Green, Rileigh Neaville, Bailie Ragsdale, Renee Dagenais, Kaylee Hedges, Addison Springer, Emma Hogue, Mackenna Hooten, Carli Brookins, Marissa Hubbard, Emily Brannan, Kinleigh Venable.
Prairiland: Reese Parris, T.J. Folse, Erika Sims, Abi Farmer, Ali Seesums, Hanna Cope, Katelyn Cornmesser, Chloe Raley, Kyndal Yaross, Lanna Riney.
Rains: Kaitlyn Brock, Jasey Campbell, Harley Kreck, Krislynn McGinty, Cambree Oakes, Chanlee Oakes, Storey Smith, Leo Terry, Katy Traylor.
