AUSTIN — Not only did Colt Cooper set a couple of school records when the Quinlan Ford senior won the shot put and discus but he also made Hunt County history at the state track and field championships.
Cooper tossed the shot put past the 60-foot mark for the first time in his career to win the 4A event at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships with a mighty heave of 61 feet, 3 1/2 inches. The longest previous mark by a Hunt County shot putter was by Richard Murray of Greenville. Murray’s heave landed just short of 60 feet at the 1974 state meet, 59-11 3/4.
Cooper would have won all of the other divisions at state in the shot put except for 6A. Bryce Foster of Katy Taylor won the 6A shot put with a big toss of 71-1. Jacob Tracy of Lake Travis was second at 63-7 1/2. Cooper would have finished third in the 6A division and third among all of the state shot putters.
“I’ve been trying to hit 60 all year,” said Cooper. “I’ve been hitting 59s, 58s and then I finally hit a 61. It was just overwhelming for me.”
Cooper said he knew it was a really good throw when the 12-pound ball released his hand.
“I knew when I released it that if it would just stay in the ring that it was going to go far,” he said. “But then I turned around and saw it land past it (a mark on the field) I knew that I threw 61, 62 feet.”
Cooper also became the first discus thrower from Hunt County to sail one past 180 feet with his winning toss of 183-10. He’d thrown 178-8 at the Region II-4A meet in Commerce.
Ky Jackson of Celeste improved his time from the Region II-2A meet by more than a second to finish second in the Class 2A boys 400-meter dash. Jackson ran a time of 49.10 seconds to finish only behind Hesston Marshall of Wheeler, who won with a 48.84. Jackson ran a 50.77 at the region meet.
Jackson also ran the second leg on Celeste’s 4x100-meter relay team that finished eighth at 43.63. He was joined by Riley Ziminskas, Thomas Powell and Tanner Meeks.
The team from Timpson won the 4x100 race at 42.16 as Mart was second (42.35) and Post finished third (42.55).
Royse City freshman Jacelyn Neighbors cleared 12-0 to place fifth in the 5A girls pole vault. Neighbors entered the competition at 11 feet. She missed her first attempt but then cleared 11-0, 11-6 and 12-0 on her next attempts. She missed three times at 12-6.
Alexandra Harber of McKinney North vaulted 13-0 to win the event. Avery Brooks of Georgetown was second at 12-9 and Claire Bybee from Sulphur Springs cleared 12-6 to place third.
Royse City junior Chasetin Winston, in his first appearance in the state track meet, placed seventh in the 5A boys 800 with a time of 1:57.64. He ran a 1:56.69 when he won the Region II-5A 800 at Arlington.
Jackson Parrish of Denton Ryan claimed the 800 race with a 1:52.27 and Adam Mason of Manvel was second at 1:52.60.
Wolfe City senior Amarien Jones finished sixth in the Class 2A boys triple jump with a leap of 44-5 1/2. Michael Herzog from Thorndale won (48-11 3/4). Jonathan Mora from Farwell was second (45-8 1/2).
Jones had some trouble in the long jump, scratching on all three of his attempts and did not advance to the finals. Izaha Jones from Normangee won at 22-5 3/4 and Trevor Haynes of Shiner was second 22-5 3/4).
UIL State Track and Field Championships
Mike A. Myers Stadium, Austin
CLASS 5A
Boys 800-meter run — 7. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 1:57.64.
Girls pole vault — 5. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 12-0.
CLASS 4A
Boys shot put — 1. Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford, 61-3 1/2.
Boys discus — 1. Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford, 183-10.
CLASS 2A
Boys 400-meter dash — 2. Ky Jackson, Celeste, 49.10.
Boys 4x100-meter relay — 8. Celeste (Riley Ziminskas, Ty Jackson, Thomas Powell, Tanner Meeks), 43.63,
Boys triple jump — 6. Amarien Jones, Wolfe Ciy, 44-5 1/2.
Boys long jump — Amarien Jones, Wolfe City, DNP.
