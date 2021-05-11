AUSTIN – Quinlan Ford's Colt Cooper has enjoyed a senior year that has been quite remarkable.
In the fall he helped the 6-3 Panthers to a playoff spot in football, earning Class 4A all-state honors as a tight end.
Then he signed a letter of intent to play football at Abilene Christian University.
Next Cooper won a state powerlifting title in the 275-pound class after putting on more than 10 pounds right before the meet to make his weight limit.
Last week Cooper showed a grand champion market goat at the Hunt County Fair.
Then to wrap up this remarkable senior year, Cooper won state in both the 4A shot put and discus on Thursday at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“Oh man it feels great,” said Cooper after winning his second gold medal at the meet. “I am so blessed. Extremely blessed.”
Cooper set two personal records on the way to victory in the shot put and discus. He passed the 60-foot barrier for the first time in the shot put with a heave of 61-3 ½ on his third attempt. Cooper led the competition from the first throw: 57-5 ½. He went 59-1 ¾ on his second attempt and 58-3 ¾ on his fourth try.
“I've been trying to hit 60 all year,” said Cooper. “I hit 59, 58. I finally hit a 61. It was just overwhelming for me.”
Second place at 57-10 ¼ went to Kollyn Brown of Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
Cooper threw a personal-best 183-10 to win the 4A discus title. Again, his best throw was on his third attempt. He scratched on his first attempt and being careful to keep the discus in-bounds he threw 162-7 on his second try but trailed Rylan Smart of Sanger (170-2). Cooper grabbed the lead for good with his third throw. He threw 171-8 on his fourth attempt.
“I was just trying to get a good throw (on the second attempt in the discus) so I could relax on my third one,” he said. “My third throw ended up winning it so that was good.”
When told that he couldn't write a better story to end his senior season Cooper agreed.
“I know I can't,” he said. “That's what I've been saying. That's awesome. Great senior year.”
