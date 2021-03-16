Many powerlifters have to cut a few pounds to make their weight class before a big meet.
Not Quinlan Ford senior Colt Cooper.
“He had to gain 10 pounds the day of the weigh-in,” said Colt’s father Chawn Cooper, who coaches the Panther powerlifters. “He started out eating a couple of pounds of steak. Then he ate a couple of hamburgers and drank about a gallon of Gatorade.”
Colt chose to move up in weight from the 242-pound class — which he has no trouble making — as he wants to win a state title at the Texas High School Powerlifting meet on March 27 in Abilene. Cooper moved up to the 275-pound class at the Region 6, Division II powerlifing meet at Kennedale and won by 220 pounds with his total of 1,790 though at 243.6 pounds he was by far the lightest lifter in the class. Colt set a personal record when he squatted 730, then benched 430 before deadlifting 630.
He and his father have been watching the totals from a lifter from Ingleside in the 242-pound class who has been totaling more than 1,800 pounds. That’s why Colt is moving up to the 275s as he has a better chance of winning the state title.
“He wants to win it,” said Chawn Cooper. “He got to watch all these other guys lift all these years.”
Colt accompanied his father to many meets as a youngster, often wearing a lifter’s suit, as Chawn Cooper coached lifters from Greenville, Caddo Mills and other schools to state titles. Mac Morrow, a lifter from Greenville coached by Chawn Cooper, still holds the Division I 181-pound deadlift state record at 670. Alex Lowery, a lifter from Caddo Mills coached by Cooper, holds the Division III records in the squat (800) and total (1,920). Lowery now helps coach powerlifting at Ford.
Colt Cooper won the outstanding lifter award for the heavy platform at the region meet. His total weight lifted was the best of all classes, including the superheavyweights.
Ford teammates Ja’Donovan Williams and Adrian Alaniz finished fifth in both the 198 and the 220 classes.
Gage Mauch of Lone Oak was third in the 198s at 1,400 and Jaden Luhn of Lone Oak was fifth in the 242s.
Chawn and Colt Cooper had a back-up plan if Colt didn't make his weight and qualify for the state powerlifting meet. Colt would have competed instead in the shot put and discus at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin. Colt Cooper ranks among the top 4A shotputters (55 feet) and discus throwers (156 feet).
Region 6, Division II
Boys Powerlifting Meet
Kennedale
Team standings — 1. Gainesville 29, 2. Celina 16, 3. Kennedale 14, 4. Van Alstyne 10, 5. Bangs 10, 6. Whitesboro 10, 7. Iowa Park 7, 8. Melissa 9, 9. Boyd 9, 10. Bonham 9, 11. Pilot Point 9, 12. Quinlan Ford 12, 21. Lone Oak 4.
198-pound class
3. Gage Mauch, Lone Oak 590-325-485-1400
5. Ja’Donavan Williams, QF 550-340-500-1390
220-pound class
5. Adrian Alaniz, QF 560-370-460-1390
242-pound class
5. Jaden Luhn, Lone Oak 655-385-465-1405
275-pound class
1. Colt Cooper, QF 730-430-630-1790
