FERRIS — Quinlan Ford pulled away in the second half for a 32-16 football victory over Ferris on Friday night.
The Panthers’ first road win lifted their season record to 3-0. Ferris dropped to 1-2. The score at halftime was 8-8.
Ford, which was averaging more than 400 yards rushing per game, ran for 301 yards on 46 plays. Running back Ja’Donavan Williams led with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Kaiden Roden ran for 78 yards and a score on 10 carries. Quarterback Eli Chambers rushed for 64 yards on nine carries. Marquizs Graham ran for 33 yards on seven carries and Rowdy Rowan rushed for 26 yards on six carries.
Chambers was 4-of-8 passing for 60 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Graham.
Rowan caught one pass for 27 yards and tight end Colt Cooper caught one for 14 yards.
Roden led the Panther defense with 17 tackles, including 10 solos. Cooper finished with 14 tackles, Chambers and Adrian Alaniz both recorded 10 tackles. Anthony Friedrichs and Blake Holbrook both finished with six tackles.
